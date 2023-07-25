Rams report to training camp on Tuesday: Open Thread

The Los Angeles Rams report to camp on Tuesday, and in the coming days will officially kick off their first practices following the offseason. Fans will have their first opportunity to attend Rams training camp on Saturday, July 29th at UC-Irvine. In the meantime, information about the team should start to trickle in, mostly starting on Wednesday as Tuesday is mostly just showing up and checking in.

If there’s any news about those showing up and checking in this week, however, this would be the place to talk about it.

The Rams have one of their most interesting rosters in years, just not in the way that we had come the team to be “interesting” in the first five seasons with Sean McVay. How do quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, and wide receiver Cooper Kupp fit in with such an inexperienced group of football players?

At least on offense, Stafford and Kupp also have Rob Havenstein and Tyler Higbee as long-time veterans, plus Van Jefferson, Cam Akers, Sony Michel, Demarcus Robinson. But defensively, there is not much information to go off of with individuals other than Donald. The closest examples would be Ernest Jones, Jordan Fuller, and recent signee Ahkello Witherspoon.

Kupp and Donald were excused from mandatory minicamp in the offseason, so this week will be the bulk of their introduction to their new teammates.

For any Rams related news that drops, or just thoughts you have on Rams training camp or questions about going to Irvine, add it in the comments below and keep coming back for potential updates.