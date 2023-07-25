Vikings sign former Rams offensive tackle, reuniting him with Kevin O’Connell

Bobby Evans survived a lot of negative comments over his four years with the Los Angeles Rams, but his next challenge will be to get through Vikings training camp with a job on Minnesota’s 53-man roster. A third round pick of the Rams in 2019 out of Oklahoma, Evans signed with the Vikings on Monday, just in time to report for training camp and compete for a job for former L.A. offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell.

Evans started four games for the Rams in 2022 following an unprecedented string of offensive line injuries.

#Vikings are signing veteran former #Rams offensive tackle Bobby Evans @OU_Football per a league source @KPRC2 Evans is repped by @eliteloyaltysp and has started 12 of 35 career games — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 25, 2023

The fact that Evans was a free agent for this long could be a telltale signs that the comments by fans hoping for better results were not entirely unfair.

Evans started seven games for the Rams in 2019 as a rookie, but played only one offensive snap all season in 2022. He was called upon to start one game in 2021, a win over the Seahawks, but was again relegated to a backup role going into last season. Evans did win a job on the 53-man roster and made his first start in Week 4 against the 49ers, followed by starts in Weeks 6, 8, and 9.

He is now reunited with O’Connell, McVay’s offensive coordinator in 2020 and 2021.

Add Evans to a very, very long list of players who were on the 2022 L.A. Rams but in camp with other teams in 2023. Former Rams who Evans joins on the Vikings include Johnny Mundt, Trishton Jackson, Brandon Powell, Troy Reeder, as well as offensive coordinator Wes Phillips.