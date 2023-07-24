Raiders workout 2 former Rams cornerbacks on Monday

The Las Vegas Raiders are working out not one, but two former Los Angeles Rams cornerbacks on Monday, and if either are signed they will be joining another two who recently played for Sean McVay. According to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are working out both Troy Hill and Marcus Peters, potentially adding one or both to a secondary that also has David Long, Jr. and Tyler Hall, to other former Rams corners.

The #Raiders are working out veteran CB Troy Hill today, along with former #Ravens CB Marcus Peters, sources say. The versatile Hill, who can play inside and outside, started 12 games for the #Rams last season. LV looking for backend help before camp. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 24, 2023

Hill played for the Rams from 2016 to 2020, leading the NFL with 119 interception return yards and two touchdowns in 2020. The following offseason, Hill signed with the Cleveland Browns, but he was traded back to L.A. in 2022. Last season, Hill started 12 games for the Rams and made 67 tackles with an interception.

Peters was teammates with Hill for only a season and a half, but joined the Rams in 2018 and was traded to the Ravens in the middle of 2019. He started 22 regular season games and made five interceptions for L.A. after playing three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. Peters then played for the Ravens through last season but missed all of 2021 with injury. Peters was a first team All-Pro in 2019, the year he was traded.

Another teammate of both on the Rams, David Long, was signed by the Raiders earlier in the offseason. He played with L.A. from 2019 to 2022 and made 21 tackles last season. Hall was with the Rams in 2021.