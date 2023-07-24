The Los Angeles Rams report to training camp on Tuesday and will begin practicing later this week. Practice will open to the public on July 29th, with six more open dates after that.

There has never been a more uncertain time for the Rams under Sean McVay with questions galore surrounding the status of his youthful roster. LA has just four players total aged 30 or over with the oldest being 35-year old Matthew Stafford. Aaron Donald (32), Cooper Kupp (30) and Tyler Higbee (30) are the only other members of the 30 and over club.

Combine that core with the influx of youth and the Rams have one of the youngest rosters in the NFL. With 14 draft picks and more than 20 undrafted free agents, LA has dramatically reshaped their roster after winning Super Bowl LVI. This week will mark the first time seeing whether these youngsters truly have what it takes to become the future cornerstones of this franchise. The foundation has to be strong so McVay has his work cut out for him this year.

McVay is the youngest coach in the league which in theory, should help him connect to his young players as they make their transition to the NFL. Either way, I’m anxiously awaiting this upcoming campaign and I’m sure most of the fanbase is experiencing a similar bout of cautious optimism. Plenty of questions have to be resolved by the season opener however.

Who will start in the secondary?

One of the many training camp battles is, who will start in the Rams secondary?



Going into camp only CB Durant and SS Fullers are assured of starting spots. And lets not forget the Rams play nickel the majority of the time, so that spot needs to be filled also. pic.twitter.com/5hGRNPqauq — lahornsgear@Horns2016 (@Horns2016) July 23, 2023

Will Cam Akers finally emerge as the workhorse back he was expected to be coming out of Florida State?

Could rookie Zach Evans push Akers for playing time?

How will Tutu Atwell respond to hype this preseason?

It’s not just the rookies that excite me, it’s how much the roster can respond to the disaster of the 2022 season. So which youngster are you the most excited to see in training camp Turf Show Ramily?