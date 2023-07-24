Random Ramsdom: Andrew Whitworth says what Rams fans think about the 49ers

Andrew Whitworth said what I think Los Angles Rams fans are always thinking. It is true that the San Francisco 49ers have had plenty of recent success against the Rams in the regular season, even keeping LA out of the playoffs in heartbreaking fashion with a 34-31 victory in the 2019 season, but the Rams won maybe the biggest game of all between the two teams. The 2021 NFC Championship game.

I remember at the time I thought whichever team (Niners or Rams) won would have a shot against the Cincinnati Bengals (who had beaten the Kansas City Chiefs in the the AFC Championship earlier that day) because the Bengals offensive line was so beat up at the time (similar to what happened to the Rams offensive line last year).

Well the Rams won that game and they won the Super Bowl too. Knowing that makes it easier to deal with 49ers regular season success against the Rams. Do you think the Rams will win a game against the 49rs this year? Or will the 49ers recent regular season dominance over Sean McVay and his squad continue?

“The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers don’t need any reminders of the bad blood between them. The two division and in-state rivals have been competing since 1950, and the feud has ramped up again recently with the Rams moving back to L.A. and both teams regularly competing for titles. In the regular season, though, the 49ers have dominated with eight straight victories over their rival to the south. However, the Rams have won the most important game in recent memory, defeating the 49ers 20-17 in the 2021 NFC Championship Game and going on to win Super Bowl LVI. According to former Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth, the 49ers would happily sacrifice that regular-season dominance in exchange for that one playoff win. “I think as much as the bragging rights are for all the wins, I think if you ask any Niners player, in their heart they’d much rather have that NFC Championship Game than those other ones,” Whitworth told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco. “No different for us. It’s one of those things, the 49ers are an amazing football team. You look at defensively, offensively, how they’re built, the structure they’ve done as far as putting that team together.” Furthermore, Whitworth believes the Rams’ previous struggles against the 49ers helped them win that NFC Championship. In particular, he recalled how the Rams’ 27-24 overtime loss to the 49ers in the regular-season finale made them regroup and better prepare for the eventual playoff rematch. That regular-season finale was also enlightening in another way, as it showed the Rams how well 49ers fans travelled. Some San Francisco Fans even referred to SoFi Stadium as “Levi’s Stadium South,” and the Rams were forced to use a silent count in their own home. With the NFC Championship Game taking place just a few weeks later, the Rams were much better prepared the second time around. “When we got to the NFC championship and they were coming to town, I think we treated it as a given,” Whitworth said. “They’re going to have a ton of fans, it’s going to be loud, we’re going to prepare for the silent count the whole game even though it’s our home stadium and we’re going to have to just deal with it and whatever the circumstances are of the game, we’re just going to have to overcome them. The 49ers Faithful is special man, they travel well and I’ve got to give it to them. I don’t know if I’ve ever been on a silent count so many times in my career in my home stadium.”

“For the Los Angeles Rams to rebound from a disappointing 5-12 campaign in 2022, they’ll need quarterback Matthew Stafford, receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive tackle Aaron Donald each to have better luck staying healthy than they did a season ago. But for a team that appears to be especially top-heavy on paper, Los Angeles will also need a few pieces from their 14-man draft class to make an immediate impact in 2023. The draft class put together by general manager Les Snead and coach Sean McVay each learned their initial ratings for “Madden NFL 24” this week, with second-round pick Steve Avila the highest-rated player at 71. Avila, a TCU product, is expected to be the starting left guard in 2023 as the Rams try to do a better job of protecting Stafford than they did a season ago. Perhaps the most notable player in the 2023 NFL Draft class for the Rams is quarterback Stetson Bennett. After a decorated collegiate career at Georgia, Bennett was taken by the Rams in the fourth round to back up another former Bulldog in Stafford. The ratings adjusters at EA Sports evidently aren’t especially high on Bennett, as he will begin 2023 as a 62.”

“Without Beckham, the Rams held on at SoFi Stadium for a 23-20 victory. Despite winning a ring, the veteran still has complicated feelings about the experience. “It sucks. There’s no way around it,” Beckham said recently to ESPN. “I didn’t get to live out that moment. This is really something I’ve dedicated my entire life to this game and this sport, and I just wanted to have that moment.” He added: “It’s hard when you get to the pinnacle of success in this sport, and you feel it was taken away from you. It wasn’t something that was easy to live with.” The 2022 season saw him rehabilitating the knee after leaving LA as a champion and a free agent at the end of his contract. After not signing for another team, Beckham agreed to a one-year contract with the Ravens this offseason. “I’m excited, but I’m also very determined and hungry,” the receiver said about the opportunity of completing this latest comeback. “So through the smiles, there’s still this, ‘I really want this badly.’ I’m ready to be great, ready to be excellent again.” “The doubts are for whoever has them to have them, but it’s not what enters my mind and my body. I know what I can do. “If you can play, you can play,” he added. “It’s more of a mindset, and that might just be me trying to not get old, but that’s just how I feel.”

“Before the 2021 season began, it seemed that Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers was destined to be a first-round pick in fantasy football leagues after securing the starting role during his rookie year. However, an Achilles tendon tear in July while working out plummeted his value. Since his devastating injury, Akers’ health has not allowed him to be a valuable asset in fantasy football. Due to his difficulty staying healthy, many fantasy football managers may have forgotten the potential Akers once had. However, in an article about fantasy football bargains, Bleacher Report advises managers not to overlook Akers. “Although the Rams might not be good this season, Akers doesn’t have many clear threats for touches this year. That volume could at the very least make him a low-cost fantasy RB2,” Bleacher Report writes. Akers demonstrated promise at the end of last season, which should be encouraging for managers. Over his last three games, he rushed for 345 yards and three touchdowns while receiving 63 carries. If coach Sean McVay carries over that usage into this season, it could be enough volume to help managers win their leagues.”