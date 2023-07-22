3 Rams players the Madden ratings got right, and 3 they got wrong

Madden released its yearly ratings for the annual video game. As usual, some of those ratings were better than others. As a team, the Los Angeles Rams have an overall rating of 73 which make them one of the lowest-rated teams in the entire game. Here are three players on the Rams that the Madden developers got right and three they got wrong.

DT Aaron Donald - 99 Rating

For the seventh time in his career, Aaron Donald earned a 99 rating in Madden which is the most for any player ever. While Madden ratings don’t necessarily mean much when all is said and done, it just further cements the fact that Donald isn’t just the best defensive player ever, but also one of the best overall players of all-time. Now, can he win a fourth Defensive Player of the Year award?

QB Matthew Stafford - 75 Rating

Stafford had a down year in 2022 in a season that was filled with injuries. A lower rating is expected. But a 75 rating a the 22nd rated quarterback in the game? When healthy last season, Stafford showed that he can still make the throws that had him in the conversation with the upper-echelon of NFL quarterbacks. However, the fact that Kyler Murray, Ryan Tannehill, and Justin Fields are all rated higher is disappointing to say the least. Murray and Tannehill were both injured and Fields was statistically the worst efficient passer in the NFL.

RB Cam Akers - 81 Rating

An 81 rating may seems a little high for Akers, but after finishing the 2022 season the way that he did, he has carried some momentum into the offseason. If Akers can play up to that rating in 2023, he will have had a successful year. The 81 rating still put Akers outside of the top-20, but he’ll have the same overall rating as rookie running back, Bijan Robinson. It’s hard to argue and be upset about this rating for Akers.

LG Steve Avila - 71

Madden typically rates rookies lower during the initial release and then adjust those ratings as the season goes on. It’s fair to note that Joe Tipmann and John Michael Schmitz were rated a 71 and Cody Mauch a 70. Still, a 71 for Avila seems low. He was arguably the best center/guard prospect in the draft and comes in lower than Brian Allen at 73. Somewhere in the 73-76 range feels like a more fair rating for Avila. He’ll need to play well early to get there and improve his rating.

WR Cooper Kupp - 96

Kupp was rated as the fourth-highest graded wide receiver and tied with Stefon Diggs. The only wide receivers ahead of him were Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, and Davante Adams. It would have been easy for Madden to rate Kupp a little lower given the injury. Ja’Marr Chase and AJ Brown both could have been read higher than Kupp after the seasons that both of them just had.

CB Cobie Durant - 73

This rating may seem fair by many, including those in the fanbase. However, while it was in a smaller sample than some players, Durant produced during his rookie season. His playmaking on the ball was among the best in the league when he was on the field. Durant is the highest rated cornerback on the Rams. However, he is the 96th-highest rated player in the game despite being graded as the 21st best cornerback according to Pro Football Focus. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Durant shoot up the ratings this season.