Were the Rams about to release black alternate uniforms?

When the Los Angeles Rams rebrand in 2020, it looked as though two alternate jerseys were to be released in 2021 and 2022. The team follow through and release the “modern throwback” white jerseys in 2021 and even wore them in their Super Bowl LVI victory. Fans have had a very positive reception to this set since it’s release and LA has even made the switch to them as their full time away uniforms, replacing the less popular off white away “bone” jersey.

This was not the case for the rumored second set of alternate uniforms, which were never released upon the 2022 season. After it was said that they would be released in 2023 or 2024, Rams COO Kevin Demoff had some disappointing news for most LA fans when he confirmed this week that the new jerseys would not be out until 2025 at the earliest.

I wondered what the hang up on the new uniforms could be? The rebrand was in 2020 and the Rams had an idea back then that they wanted a second alternate, so why do they have a need to delay the release again?

I have one theory on what that reason might be.

Could Los Angeles have been planning a black jersey/black helmet combination and decided to hold off due to the NFL’s abundance of black combos being released recently?

Last year the NFL lifted their one helmet rule, opening the doors for teams to have two different colored helmet again. Due to this rule change, many teams have released new uniforms in the last two years. What is interesting is that almost half of the league, 14 out of the 32 teams, currently have some kind of combination with either a black jersey or a black helmet now.

For some, this is their main jersey, within their color scheme, and it makes total sense. However, for the rest, like the Colts for example, they don’t have black anywhere in their color schemes yet have still made the choice to roll out a black helmet or jersey.

Here is a look at every team with some combination of black:

Arizona Cardinals - Black alternate jersey/helmet combo set

Atlanta Falcons - Main jersey/helmet combo are all black

Baltimore Ravens - Main jersey/helmet combo are all black

Carolina Panthers - Black alternate jersey/helmet combo set

Cincinnati Bengals - Main jersey and pants are black

Indianapolis Colts - Black alternate helmets

Jacksonville Jaguars - Main jersey/helmet combo are all black

Las Vegas Raiders - Main jersey are all black

New Orleans Saints - Black alternate helmet/main jersey combo are all black

New York Jets - Black alternate jersey/helmet combo set

Philadelphia Eagles - Black alternate jersey/helmet combo set

Pittsburgh Steelers - Main jersey/helmet combo are all black

San Francisco 49ers - Black alternate jersey

Washington Commanders - Black alternate jersey/helmet combo set

The Rams have long been rumored to have a black jersey coming, even having an unofficial one made around the Super Bowl that were sold on NFLshop.com. Is it possible that Demoff took a look at the league and decided to change that plan?

When asked about about the rumored release on The Athletic’s “11 Personnel” podcast, Demoff had this to say:

“We’re not going to introduce a new jersey this season,” Demoff said. “We looked at a lot of different concepts over the past year and none of them felt like the right jersey to introduce. At this time, at this moment, whether it was looking at true alternates or throwbacks from different concepts historically, there was nothing that seemed like a great fit. We’ve always made it clear that we have the ability to add new uniforms. We also said we’re not going to add a uniform for the sake of adding a uniform.”

He continued by adding that fans probably should not be expecting to see anything new next season either.

“I don’t think next year we’re necessarily on a different track,” Demoff said. “I think we’ll continue to explore. A different idea would have to pop up next year than what we’ve already explored. I think the earliest we’re probably looking at is 2025.”

I find it interesting that Demoff specifically notes that the team has seen ideas, and would need a different idea to pop up that they haven’t already explored. It wouldn’t be unbelievable to think the Rams have seen some kind of version of a black jersey, especially because it has been made in fan art time and time again online, but now don’t want to make that move seeing so many teams have been put one out.

In 2020, when the original rebrand was done, the single helmet rule was still in effect and the Rams may not have accounted for so many new black sets of uniforms being released when they stamped a future 2022 date on their second alternate jersey.

Personally I am not a fan of the Rams adopting a black color into the jersey or helmet. Like the Colts, LA does not have any black in their color scheme what so ever. A black uniform would look out of place within the history of Los Angeles wardrobe. Even the navy and gold of the 2000s was at least derivative of their standard blue and yellow colors.

This is a copy cat league though, and if black uniforms and helmets gain popularity, it may be what’s next in Los Angeles player’s locker either way.