Denzel Mims might finally be available for Rams if team is interested

With about a week left until training camp begins for the Los Angeles Rams, we’ll soon have an idea as to the makeup of the receiving corps heading into 2023. Of course additional help is always needed and the New York Jets might have just provided it. According to reports, New York is planning to cut wide receiver Denzel Mims if a trade can’t be worked out for the Baylor product.

Not even a month ago, I had written a post stating that LA should look into Mims if the Jets decided to release him. Guess maybe it was meant to be should the Rams end up acquiring his services. However, the team will be facing some stiff competition from at least three potential playoff contenders also in need of receiving help.

The problem with signing Mims is based on a combination of factors. Most importantly being that he didn’t ever stand out while he was in New York. In my original post, I had mostly blamed that on his OC Mike LaFleur without ever pinning it on the pass catcher himself. Upon reading the comments on my article, that point was rightfully brought to my attention:

It’s easy to always blame coaches whenever young players are unable to get it going. I was obviously guilty of it without meaning it to be. Fact is, some players just don’t live up to their hype for whatever reason. In Mims’ case, he couldn’t beat out the guys he had to and that was his undoing with the Jets, not simply poor play calling on LaFleur’s behalf.

Then there’s the other factor being that the Rams truly don’t need another reclamation project at the position. Since the start of the offseason, LA has signed free agents Demarcus Robinson and Tyler Johnson off the street. Solid contributors in their own right throughout their respective careers but nothing more than depth pieces. The Rams don’t even have a WR2 alongside Cooper Kupp and acquiring Mims would only create more questions as to what exactly his role in the offense would be.

Anything can happen as Denzel Mims could have a new team as early as the end of this week. LA was interested in the fourth-year player prior to the 2020 NFL Draft. Has the team maintained that interest after all these years? We’ll know soon enough won’t we?