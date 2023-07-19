Former Rams RB in competition to join Patriots backfield

Former L.A. Rams running back Darrell Henderson is a free agent who hopes that he’s impressed Bill Belichick enough to continue his NFL career. Henderson worked out with the New England Patriots on Wednesday, the same day it was announced that the team is looking at free agent Leonard Fournette.

Henderson was drafted by the Rams in the third round of the 2019 draft as a complement to Todd Gurley, but he never quite worked out as either a second-hand or a starting option for Sean McVay’s offense. Henderson rushed for 147 yards in 13 games as a rookie, then got 11 starts in 2020 after the team cut Gurley, but only gained 624 yards and five touchdowns.

The team added Cam Akers in 2020 also, eventually giving way to the rookie out of Florida State by the end of the year. When Akers tore his ACL in the 2021 offseason, Henderson would get yet another opportunity, but the team signed Sony Michel before the season and Henderson finished with 688 yards in 12 games. Finally, the team gave Henderson a fourth chance in 2022, including seven starts, but waived him in the middle of the season.

Most recently, Henderson had a brief stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he has been a free agent all offseason.

New England’s leading rusher last season was Rhamondre Stevenson at 1,040 yards, followed by Damien Harris at 462 and Pierre Strong at 100. The Patriots still have Stevenson and Strong, as well as Ty Montgomery, Kevin Harris, and J.J. Taylor. If signed by New England, Henderson get in Belichick’s rotation at any time. If not signed, this could be the end of his career.