Is Rams’ Matthew Stafford in need of a ‘bounce back season’?

Even though Matthew Stafford didn’t have the Super Bowl follow-up season that he or the Los Angeles Rams wanted, I don’t think that he played bad. In context, I’m not even sold on the idea that Stafford was any worse in 2022 than he was in 2021, when he did win the Super Bowl.

With Odell Beckham Jr., Andrew Whitworth, Robert Woods for the first half of the season, Kevin O’Connell, Austin Corbett, a better defense on the other side of the ball, and an offensive line that didn’t for Stafford to be introduced to a new player every other day.

Stafford threw 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in half of a season’s worth of games, which is 31 touchdowns fewer than 2021, but I thought for the most part that his arm talent and decision making was on point with where it was the year before. Still, Stafford’s season—in or out of context—was one of the most disappointing of his career. That is undeniable.

Rich Eisen ranked Stafford as the number 5 QB “in need of a bounce back season” this week, behind Mac Jones at 4, Deshaun Watson at 3, Derek Carr at 2, and Russell Wilson at 1.

Of all these players, which quarterback is most likely to win Comeback Player of the Year? Could it be Stafford?

There is almost a 0-percent chance that any of these players will win Comeback Player of the Year. Because of Damar Hamlin suits up for even one game, he will win that award.

But can Stafford bounce back? He can play as one of the top-5 QBs in the NFL, if he has the right context. Can the Rams help him more this time?