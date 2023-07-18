Random Ramsdom: Brandon Staley has some comments on his time with Sean McVay

I loved what Brandon Staley seemed to do for the Los Angeles Rams. Wade Phillips left big shoes to fill and Staley filled them and was even better than I had expected. Raheem Morris, who has been the Rams defensive coordinator since Staley left, has been awesome. Morris has a Super Bowl ring with the Rams, and everything happened the way it needed to for LA to win their Super Bowl a couple years ago.

There’s some rumors that Staley could be on a hot seat IF the Los Angeles Chargers don’t improve upon last year. If Staley were to be let go, should the Rams find a way to reunite with him? I don’t wish for anyone to lose their job (alright maybe I can’t wait for Bill Belichick to go away), but these are real lives we are talking about, and I take that seriously. All that being said, I think if Staley is let go by the Chargers, and Morris gets a head coaching job elsewhere, then yes the Rams should find a way to bring Staley back.

Morris deserves to leave LA on his own terms. I would love to see Staley back in LA (for the Rams though), finding ways to make the Rams defense click. What are your thoughts? Please let us know in the comments below and thank you for checking out today’s links and my hypothetical questions and scenarios!

““I was just trying to survive against Sean McVay in practice, man,” Staley said on The Athletic’s ”The Playcallers” podcast. “I was just trying to make sure that we’re not giving up layups and dunks, you know, and getting laughed off the field. And I think that’s what brought it. I think that’s the purest thing, is when you’ve got to show up to practice every day ready to compete.” On the other hand, McVay had his hands full with Staley’s defense as well. McVay sang Staley’s praises on the same podcast, crediting him for how well he led his defense. “The guy (Staley) was, you know, really impressive and had a vision and had a capacity for what he wanted it to look like and how he wanted to teach it,” McVay said. “And he had done it at a really high level and had gone against a lot of different, you know, conflicts and systems at the collegiate level.””

With the departure of Wagner, the LA Rams defaulted to the promotion of third-year ILB Ernest Jones to a starting role. But now, who backs him up on the defense? And who plays alongside him in a defense that will be both young and untested? That is what the LA Rams are trying to find out in training camp this season. While he was only on the coaching staff for one season, Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen undoubtedly gave the Rams front office incredible details about Deandre Square, and expect that made the difference.

Deandre Square, like any undrafted rookie signed to the LA Rams roster, comes with a set of question marks that persuaded other teams not to take a swing for him. So what are those concerns? He has a high missed tackle rate of nearly 12 percent. And rather than a physical linebacker, he is more suited to play in space and commit to defending the pass.

When you think of inside linebacker, you think of athleticism and high impact play. That may not be what you get with Deandre Square, unfortunately.”

“RISER: MATTHEW STAFFORD, QB The dynasty community and Los Angeles Rams fandom alike were excited to see how Stafford would follow up a career, Super Bowl-winning season. Unfortunately, both groups would be devastated when injuries derailed his 2022 campaign. CURRENT MARKET VALUE Stafford is the QB28 and 83rd overall in DLF’s June Superflex ADP.”

“A member of the Indianapolis Colts practice squad for much of last season, Kalinic was promoted midseason and the 26-year-old played in seven games with two starts, recording 47 snaps, 42 of which came on special teams. After he was waived by the Colts, Kalinic also worked out for the Packers, Browns and Falcons before signing with Los Angeles. Having begun his career in the CFL, Kalinic was never a star north of the border. His time in Canada included just 23 receptions for 192 yards and two touchdowns in 30 games. Given the current structure of the Rams’ tight end room, with Tyler Higbee, Davis Allen, Brycen Hopkins, Hunter Long and Christian Sims already ahead of him, it would seem unlikely that he will make the final 53-man roster”

