Did Matthew Stafford make ESPN’s list of top-10 QBs?

Not everybody puts L.A. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford in the top-10 of their quarterback rankings despite him being a leader of a Super Bowl champion with 41 touchdowns only the season before last. But many of those who do are apparently NFL coaches, executives, and scouts, as Stafford made ESPN’s top-10 list for the quarterback position that was posted on Monday.

But he only barely made it.

Stafford ranked 10th out of 10, coming in right behind Trevor Lawrence and Dak Prescott. He was only the third QB on the list, behind Jalen Hurts at six and Prescott at nine, with the top-5 all residing in the AFC.

LIST: ESPN’s top 10 QBs voted by players,coaches, scouts and executives, via @JFowlerESPN:



1: Patrick Mahomes

2: Joe Burrow

3: Josh Allen

4: Aaron Rodgers

5: Justin Herbert

6: Jalen Hurts

7: Lamar Jackson

8: Trevor Lawrence

9: Dak Prescott

By making the top-10 of this particular list, Stafford ranks ahead the likes of Kirk Cousins, Jared Goff, Geno Smith, and Tua Tagovailoa. He didn’t make the top-10 of PFF’s list, ranking 12th behind Cousins and Tua. At CBS, Stafford was in tier 3, which could mean a lot of things, including that he was ranked with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields and Daniel Jones and Deshaun Watson.

Stafford will be one of the only Rams players to make the top-10 at his position on any list going into the season, with Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald as the only players assured to make theirs. This does not mean anything other than how certain anonymous people view and rank players, it would be more telling if we even know how highly ranked the coaches, scouts, and execs were in the eyes of fans.