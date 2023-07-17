Rams fans: What are you most looking forward to at training camp this year?

The Los Angeles Rams report to training camp next Tuesday and practices begin shortly thereafter. Fans can start attending practices on July 29th, with six more open dates after that.

Not since Sean McVay’s first season at the helm in 2017 have the Rams entered camp with so many unanswered questions and uncertainty, and that roster still had way more experience than this one. Almost every starting position on defense seems to be a battle going into camp and the preseason, while McVay has to also figure out his offensive line, his receivers pecking order after Cooper Kupp, the running back rotation, the backup quarterback, and every single role on special teams.

At least Rams fans will have plenty to talk about.

Turf Show Times will have daily updates on position battles, offensive, defensive, and special teams standouts, the large rookie class, stories coming out of camp, and open threads for fans to discuss what they’re seeing and hearing at UC-Irvine as well.

What is it that you are most looking forward to when L.A. Rams training camp begins next week?

What’s the position battle you are most interested in following?

Who do you predict is going to be the standout who nobody is talking about?

Which rookies will earn Week 1 roles on the team?

Are you just excited to see Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Aaron Donald back out there?

Is it getting a glimpse of how Mike LaFleur might fit with McVay as the new offensive coordinator?

Let us know in the comments and talk with other Rams fans about what the top storyline should be heading into training camp and what you think it will be coming out of training camp in late August and early September.