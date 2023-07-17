Random Ramsdom: Could Jared Goff win the MVP award this season?

Happy Monday and thanks for checking out this article today! Jared Goff had some great seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. He even helped them win a playoff game the year before he was traded. This year it seems like all eyes are on the Detroit Lions in the NFC. They are expected to take another step forward and a lot of that (as with any NFL team) will hinge on their quarterback play.

Do you think Jared Goff has the skill and the cast around him to help him win a MVP? That question can be for this season or for his career. I suppose my answer is yes, why not? I think I would be more inclined to look at quarterbacks like Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, there’s a few more names I would put before Goff as MVP candidates, but I do think Goff could win the award. Sure (again) why not? Even if he doesn’t win the prestigious award this year that doesn’t mean he won’t win one ever.

Ex Rams QB Jared Goff: Dark Horse MVP Candidate? (fannation/ramsdigest)

“The weapons are there. The offensive line is great. And the storylines are incredible. Goff has a chance to lead the Lions to their first NFC North title since 1993 and to their first playoff win since 1991. If he delivers a home playoff game to Detroit, I don’t see how he couldn’t be the league’s MVP,” The 33rd Team writes.

Additionally, a significant amount of the hype surrounding Goff’s MVP potential stems from the return of second-year Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who declined several coaching opportunities to continue working in Detroit. The duo experienced instant success last season, with the Lions boasting a top-five offense. Goff, in particular, posted an impressive touchdown-to-interception ratio of 29-to-7, which stands as the best of his career.

Although everything seems aligned for Goff to have an outstanding season and potentially contend for the MVP award, surpassing the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Joe Burrow will be a challenging feat. However, if Goff can rank among the league’s top quarterbacks in all statistical categories and lead Detroit to become legitimate Super Bowl contenders, it would be hard to deny him the Lions’ first MVP since Barry Sanders in 1997.”

“Mike Martz’ recent analysis of quarterback Lamar Jackson does not mark the first time the Super Bowl-winning coach has been especially harsh on the Baltimore Ravens’ MVP quarterback.

But this time, Martz has extended beyond being a non-believer in Jackson, with comments that some suggest are delivered with a racially-tinged undertone.

“I don’t know how good (Jackson is at) processing things,’’ Martz said on CBS Sports Radio. “and that’s the key, how quick you can process, read and react ... I don’t know if he has that.”

This sort of evaluation of Black quarterbacks - essentially suggesting they lack the intelligence to play the position - was long ago a sort of “dog whistle’’ that revealed the ignorance, or even racism, of a scout, a coach or an executive.

Martz, 72, won a Super Bowl with the the 2001 Rams, has been out of the NFL for a decade, popping up as a coach in the minor leagues.

Jackson, 26, won his NFL MVP at age 22. He led the league in passing that year, has a 3-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio and is a two-time Pro Bowler. His Ravens have made the AFC playoffs in four of his five seasons. Many observers think his Ravens this year are premium Super Bowl contenders.

Jackson has faced unwarranted criticism since entering the league as a first-round draft pick, some NFL scouting minds having predicted his success only if he changed positions to become a wide receiver. The racist tropes have unfortunately followed Jackson from the start. But maybe they should be more accurately tied to Martz.”

“After the 2020 season, your Los Angeles Chargers wanted to go in a different direction with their head coach, which is why they fired Anthony Lynn.

Lynn was the coach for four seasons, leading them to a 1-1 record in the playoffs, but ended his tenure in a disappointing 7-9 season, missing the playoffs for the second straight time at the time.

LA knew they needed a change and didn’t need to travel that far to find their replacement, as they hired Rams 2020 defensive coordinator Brandon Staley.

Staley led the Rams to the league’s best defense and was primed to do that with the Bolts. The Chargers gave him his first shot at being the man at the helm, and although it hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows, he’s bound to get a great and healthy season going.”

“Just over a year after guiding the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl LVI title, quarterback Matthew Stafford’s relationship with the team seems unclear.

Stafford had an outstanding debut season in 2021, but his play declined significantly in 2022. Those struggles were in part due to a lackluster offensive line and injuries, both to himself and other offensive players, but regardless of the reason, it was a rough showing after arguably the best season of his career.

Now 35 years old, Stafford’s future in L.A. has been brought into question. Recent rumors have suggested the Rams attempted to trade Stafford this offseason to free up cap space, but were unsuccessful. That rumor now has a new wrinkle to it thanks to FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd, who suggested the Rams additionally tried to “re-do” Stafford’s deal this offseason, also to no avail.

“I was told by a source I trust that they wanted to re-do his contract, he wasn’t interested, it limits what they can do and they were frustrated with him,” Cowherd said on “The Herd.” “And I could also see them next year taking a quarterback because the way to catch up in this league with personnel is rookie quarterback, go buy four good players.”