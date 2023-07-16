Longtime Rams receiver DeSean Jackson may have announced his retirement

DeSean Jackson, who received a Super Bowl ring in 2022 after spending 226 days with the Los Angeles Rams the previous year, may have officially called it a career over the weekend. Except that for now, the announcement is pretty unofficial, which hasn’t kept most people from saying that Jackson has retired.

Jackson posted a past tense Instagram on Saturday night saying “Did it my way 15 years strong!! Neva anotha like it! #0ne0fone.” This is so far the entirety of Jackson’s “retirement announcement” and he decided to use a picture of him on the Baltimore Ravens as the accompanying photograph.

It must be because Jackson played 10 more snaps with the Ravens than he did with his long-term team...the Rams.

Former #Eagles WR DeSean Jackson has announced his retirement it seems, on IG tonight.



- 11,268 Receiving Yards and 58 TDs

- 1,315 Return Yards and 4 TDs pic.twitter.com/WiY4oZHKMa — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) July 16, 2023

BREAKING: Based on his social media upload, DeSean Jackson may be retiring…



The best deep threat WR of all time. pic.twitter.com/eRfeSZTGda — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) July 16, 2023

Jackson spent a brief six years with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2008 to 2013, then three in Washington, two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, two more with the Eagles, then signed with the L.A. Rams in March of 2021. Jackson caught eight passes for 221 yards and a touchdown over seven games prior to being released, but good enough to receive a Super Bowl ring for his efforts.

He played in nine more games that season with the Las Vegas Raiders prior to joining the Ravens in 2022.

Jackson is also an L.A. native, having grown up in Long Beach prior to moving north to play college football at Cal.