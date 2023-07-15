Predicting the outcome of Rams top training camp battles

The Los Angeles Rams are just two short weeks away from the beginning of training camp. Despite the overall optimism surrounding the Rams season not being very high, this could be one of the more entertaining training camps in awhile. There will be position battles all over the roster with players competing for spots.

It will be a big question on who wins these position battles during camp. Let’s dig into it!

Wide Receiver

When it comes to the wide receiver position, Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson have the top two spots locked up. However, the third wide receiver position is where things get interesting.

Ben Skowronek, TuTu Atwell, and even Puka Nacua could be in contention for that third spot. In reality, the Rams will likely be rotating these players into the offense based on situation. Still, there is going to be one of these players that dominate the majority of the snaps.

Given Skowronek’s ability to block in the run game, he may hold the slight advantage with Atwell coming on the field in passing situations and to serve as a vertical threat. As a rookie, Nacua may see the field, but it’s unlikely he surpasses both Atwell and Skowronek.

Predicted Winner: Ben Skowronek

Tight End

Much like wide receiver, the starting tight end spot on the depth chart is a lock. However, behind Tyler Higbee is where things get interesting. Hunter Long was acquired in the Jalen Ramsey trade and the Rams drafted Davis Allen. Bryce Hopkins is also on the roster.

There is also a competition here at the bottom of the depth chart. Depending on how many tight ends the Rams decide to keep, one of these players could end up getting cut.

It’s possible that Allen gets cut, but given that he was just drafted in the fifth-round, it would be an unlikely scenario. If cut, Allen could get claimed by another team before the Rams have a chance to put him on the practice squad.

In the case that the Rams only keep three tight ends, it seems like a competition between Long and Hopkins. With Hopkins being the more experienced player, he may hold the slight edge to earn a roster spot and be the second tight end behind Higbee.

Predicted Winner: Brycen Hopkins

Offensive Line

There is a plethora of competition on the offensive line. There’s the competition at left tackle between Alaric Jackson, Joe Noteboom, and Tremayne Anchrum. Steve Avila should be the left guard. Outside of that, the Rams will need to figure out the center position between Brian Allen and Coleman Shelton and then right guard. It will be about finding the best five offensive linemen and then figuring out how they slot into each position.

At left tackle, Alaric Jackson may hold the slight advantage with Tremayne Anchrum as someone not to overlook. If healthy, Allen should be the starting center with Coleman Shelton holding it down at right guard. This would give the Rams an offensive line of:

Jackson-Avila-Allen-Shelton-Havenstein

This is going to be the position group that everyone will be watching and overanalyzing once training camp begins.

Predicted Winners: LT Alaric Jackson, C Brian Allen, RG Coleman Shelton

Cornerback

The Rams added some clarity here when they signed Ahkello Witherspoon in free agency. Witherspoon will add a stable presence on the outside which is something that the secondary lacked. Cobie Durant can play on the outside, but he’s also effective in the slot.

Outside of Witherspoon, the Rams will be looking at Derion Kendrick and Robert Rochell at cornerback. Kendrick got a lot of experience last season while Rochell seemed to take a step back and fall out of favor. Ideally Rochell wins this spot as he has the physical characteristics and athleticism that the Rams need on the outside. With that said, Kendrick is liked by the coaching staff and hopefully learned from his experience as a rookie.

Predicted Winner: Derion Kendrick

Safety

Jordan Fuller will be the starter here, but everything behind him is up in the air. It’s presumed that Yeast will play opposite of Fuller with Jason Taylor II and Quentin Lake providing depth. However, the Rams have some talented undrafted free agents in Quindell Johnson and Rashad Torrence II.

Yeast may end up winning this competition, but Taylor certainly shouldn’t be counted out and the same goes for Quindell Johnson. If Taylor can show some range in coverage, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him earn serious playing time as the year progresses.

Predicted Winner: Russ Yeast

EDGE

As will be the case at positions like wide receiver and tight end to an extent, the Rams will likely have a heavy rotation on the edge when it comes to their pass rusher. That’s not a bad things by any means as it means fresher legs. At the same time, there will be a few players here that dominate the majority of the snaps. Michael Hoecht, Bryon Young, Daniel Hardy, Keir Thomas, Ochaun Mathis, and Nick Hampton.

Hoecht should be the favorite here as a player who had 4.5 sacks last season. Again, this will likely be a rotation, but Hoecht should command many of the snaps. Behind him is where things get really interesting. Young will be the favorite as a third-round pick, but Hampton and Thomas could both command snaps depending on the situation. That’s especially the case in the run game where Young will need to show that he can be comfortable depending in space. Until then, there will be a rotation on his side with someone like Thomas potentially earning some snaps.

Predicted Winner: Hoecht and Young