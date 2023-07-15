Rams ranked as having 4th-best quarterback history of all-time

The Los Angeles Rams were ranked as having the 4th-best quarterback history, according to a video posted on the NFL Throwback channel on YouTube. Anchored by Kurt Warner’s historic run from 1999-2001, but also strongly supported by Norm Van Brocklin, Bob Waterfield, and Roman Gabriel, the Rams only finished behind three other teams on the list.

The San Francisco 49ers, the Indianapolis Colts, and the Green Bay Packers.

The video did mention Jared Goff and helping the Rams reach the Super Bowl in 2018, but made no mention of Matthew Stafford despite being the order being created this year. There was also mention of Marc Bulger, the team’s second all-time leading passer with 22,814 yards, only less than 1,000 behind all-time leader Jim Everett.

Really the video mentioned the Rams top seven passers in terms of yards with the franchise, then cut things off at Sam Bradford and Vince Ferragamo.

Stafford needs 4,093 passing yards to move past Bradford on the franchise’s all-time list. Stafford does rank first all-time in team history in passer rating, barely edging out Kurt Warner, but he plays in the modern passing era and he’s only made 22 starts with the team so far.

Is fourth a fair place for the Rams? Do they have enough ammo to challenge the Joe Montana/Steve Young or Peyton Manning/Johnny Unitas or Brett Favre/Aaron Rodgers/Bart Starr franchises? The Rams got the nod over the Cowboys, Raiders, and Steelers for fourth place.