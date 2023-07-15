Rams Roster Profile: Will Kobie Turner be best rookie?

The Los Angeles Rams will be relying heavily on young players to step up and contribute in 2023. Following a rookie class of 14 players and a large undrafted free agent rookie class, the Rams will have over 40 rookies on their roster to begin training camp.

Some of those rookies of course will be expected to contribute earlier than others. One of those players could be third-round pick, Kobie Turner.

Between now and the Rams’ first preseason game, I’m going to preview approximately 45 players on the roster. The goal here will be to highlight players looking to take that next step in 2023 as well as players who will serve as key depth on the roster. I may expand into the occasional star or roster-bubble player, but for the most part we’ll be looking at the players who will truly make or break the Rams season.

Today, we’re looking at Kobie Turner

College Career

When the Rams took Turner in the third-round, some were surprised. Turner was seen as a day three pick by draft analysts in the media and the Rams selected him inside the top-100. However, after watching “Behind the Grind”, it’s clear to see that Snead saw something in Turner and was really excited about him.

How can you not be excited about Kobie Turner when Les Snead talks about him like this?



Snead "stood on the table" for him in the draft room. That's what you want. pic.twitter.com/qrSky6D3fM — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakTST) July 15, 2023

Turner started his college career at Richmond, but after dominating at the FCS level, he transferred to Wake Forest in the ACC for his sixth-season of college football. The level of competition didn’t deter Turner as he finished with 54 total tackles, including 10.5 for a loss and two forced fumbles.

The Good/Best Case Scenario

While it’s impossible and unfair to compare anyone to Aaron Donald Turner does have bring similar quickness and explosiveness. He should bring some versatility to the Rams defensive line and be a stout player in the run game.

Rams got them one heck of an underrated prospect in Kobie Turner. His motor runs hot and his hands are heavy; really good run defender. Most importantly he’s tough to move when he anchors down and has quicks to get into the backfield: pic.twitter.com/xUufCgSzzT — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) April 29, 2023

The good news for Turner is that there is plenty of opportunity on the Rams defensive line. Aside from Donald, the Rams don’t have a lot of proven talent. In a best case scenario, Turner is able to solidify a spot on the defensive line and earn a primary role.

The Bad/Worst Case Scenario

When it comes to Turner, the primary downside in his game is that he is a smaller player. That works in the FCS and ACC, but he’ll need to be technically sound to make it work in the NFL. He measured in at 6’2, 288-pounds.

In a worst case scenario, Turner gets buried on the depth chart behind Marquise Copeland, Bobby Brown, Earnest Brown IV, and Darrell Murchison. In this case, we likely wouldn’t see a lot of Turner early in his career.

Biggest Question: Will Kobie Turner be the best rookie in Rams 2023 class?

Turner will have some competition here with Steve Avila and Byron Young. Avila will be the favorite as the 36th overall pick and the fact that he’s slated to be a day one starter. Still, you would be hard-pressed to keep Turner out of the conversation.

The Rams were impressed with Turner during OTAs and clearly liked him during the draft process. Avila may have the better overall rookie season, but Turner could be a player that fans are extremely excited about heading into year two in 2024.

Roster Battle

The Rams don’t have a lot of proven talent along the defensive line, but there will be a lot of competition here. Turner won’t be competing for a roster spot necessarily, but certainly will be competing for snaps.

Copeland has been a rotational player in his career and will be eyeing a larger role. The same can be said about Bobby Brown and Jonah Williams. The Rams will likely go with a rotation on the defensive line, but someone will get a majority of the snaps. Whoever impresses in training camp and the preseason could be that guy.

2023 Outlook and What to Expect

It’s hard not to have some optimism about Turner heading into his rookie season. This is a player that the Rams were extremely excited about during the draft process. There’s a chance that in three years, Turner is looked at as a home-run pick in the third round.

It might be unrealistic to expect Turner to come in right away and make an immediate impact. However, it should be expected that he plays a significant role in the defensive line rotation. If that's the case, that would be a good building block for his development heading into next season.

Chances of Making Final Roster

As a third-round pick, Turner will definitely be making the final roster.

Final Roster Confidence: 10/10