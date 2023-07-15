Will Sean McVay coach in LA long enough to become Rams’ all-time wins leader?

During the last couple offseasons, the Los Angeles Rams have been on shaky ground in regards to Sean McVay’s commitment to the team. With LA undergoing a massive renovation, McVay has repeatedly stated that he is willing to see this remodel through.

Prior to the start of last season, McVay signed an extension to remain the Rams’ head coach through the 2026 campaign. My only concern is whether the wunderkind will actually see the contract through. Either way, McVay has a strong chance to rise up in team history with each win until he calls it quits.

At age 36, McVay enters ‘23 with the third-most wins ever by a Rams HC with 60. He sits behind only Chuck Knox (69) and John Robinson (75). On the road to Super Bowl LVI, McVay had surpassed Robinson for the most postseason wins in team history. His seven playoff wins are three more than Robinson and he’ll have more chances to tack onto that total as his career goes on. The careers of the three winningest coaches in Rams lore will always be intertwined.

Sean McVay is the first Rams head coach to have four 10-victory seasons since John Robinson in the 1980s. McVay, Robinson (5) and Chuck Knox (5) are the only coaches in Rams history to compile four double-digit win seasons. pic.twitter.com/Uzft0ox9qo — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) December 22, 2021

Sean McVay is headed to the playoffs for the fourth time in his five seasons. Chuck Knox is the only Rams coach in history to start his career like that (5-for-5). — Rich Hammond (@Rich_Hammond) December 26, 2021

Obviously, LA isn’t going to win 15 games this year for McVay to tie Robinson’s regular season mark. Never say never I suppose but there’s remotely no chance on earth this happens. At most, McVay can tie or possibly surpass Knox for second all-time if the Rams win at least nine games. Again, that’s highly unlikely given the construction of this young roster but you can never rule anything out. Did anyone ever think the Rams would have the league’s top offense in 2017 after their Jeff Fisher/Jared Goff disasterclass the previous year?

The wins or records probably won’t come this year or maybe even next year. However, McVay can easily shatter the mark for most regular season wins in a record span of time. For the two coaches ahead of McVay on this list, this is how many games it took for them to reach their win total:

75 - John Robinson (143 games)

69 - Chuck Know (118 games)

Currently, McVay has 60 wins in 98 games coached. So he would need to win nine of his next 20 games to match Knox. I just don’t see that happening. Reaching Robinson would be a whole different story as McVay would need to win 15 of his next 45 games. That is very doable. LA will play 34 regular season games the next two years. Winning 7-8 games in each of those campaigns isn’t out of the question, especially in a weaker NFC.

No matter when or if he becomes the winningest coach in LA Rams history, the fanbase will always be grateful for his contributions to the franchise. Turns out the Rams were correct to put their faith in Sean McVay way back in ‘17. Can’t write a better script than that.