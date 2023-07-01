What’s your worst fantasy football loss?

There are reports that over 62 million people play fantasy sports in North America, a number that has risen from a total of 15 million in 2003 to 32 million in 2010. That means that the number of fantasy players has nearly doubled since the start of the previous decade.

Count me among the few who have quit playing fantasy football within the last 10 years.

Around 2013, I stopped playing fantasy football for good. One reason is that I hated what it did to me as an actual football fan, placing too much emphasis on players and outcomes that I didn’t care about and getting angry at players for not “doing what they’re supposed to do!” And the other reason is that the wins and losses feel very random, as a person who knows nothing about football can easily win a league full of people who do.

I wonder how many people within that 62 million forgot to set their lineups. Probably at least 42 million.

I know that I felt the agony of defeat far too many times when I did used to play fantasy football and if the numbers are correct, then I’m sure many of you have felt that way too. Probably more recently than me.

What is your worst fantasy football defeat?

If you prefer to stay positive, what’s your best fantasy football winning story?

I rarely allow any fantasy football talk at Turf Show Times so take advantage this weekend. Now is your chance to talk about your fantasy team that nobody cares about.