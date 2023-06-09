Random Ramsdom: Rams website drops an inside look on draft approach

Behind the Grind Episode 2: An exclusive inside look at the Rams’ approach to the NFL Draft (TheRams.com)

“As the offseason program began, so too did the Rams’ finishing touches on their preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft.

In Episode 2 of Los Angeles Rams: Behind the Grind, the Rams Studios team takes you inside draft meetings with the scouting department, as well what goes into getting the Rams’ draft house (this year, the SoFi Draft Lab) up and running, and into the war room with head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead.

You can stream the second episode below, as well as on the Rams’ official YouTube channel.”

Rams’ Joe Noteboom: Slowly recovering (CBSSports)

“Noteboom (Achilles) has been limited throughout Los Angeles’ OTAs, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters how “awesome” it will be to have the 2022 starting left tackle back fully participating once again, but still didn’t give a timetable for his return. Noteboom has played five years for the Rams and appeared in 53 games over that time period. Barring any setbacks, expect the veteran to compete for a starting spot on LA’s offensive line once he’s healthy.”

... Obviously, the teams at the bottom will likely do more to create space. And the pace at which teams are signing rookies affects this as well. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) June 8, 2023

The Rams’ specialists are all rookies, which seems like the football equivalent of riding a roller coaster with no crossbar - until you get to know these young dudes, their work behind the scenes, and their unique, high-octane coaches: https://t.co/y96XSSyure — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) June 8, 2023

Rams reach deal with WR Demarcus Robinson (ESPN)

“The Los Angeles Rams are adding receiver Demarcus Robinson to the roster.

Robinson’s agents, the Katz Brothers, confirmed the news Thursday on Twitter.

Robinson, 28, adds needed depth and experience to a receiving corps that earlier this offseason lost receiver Allen Robinson to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a trade after he spent only one season with the team.

Following a disappointing 5-12 campaign, the Rams return 2021 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp, who missed the final eight games last season after undergoing ankle surgery, fourth-year pro Van Jefferson and third-year pros Tutu Atwell and Ben Skowronek.”

NFL Network will broadcast 2 of Rams’ 3 preseason games this year (RamsWire)

“The Los Angeles Rams were only given two prime-time games in 2023, one of which could be flexed into the Sunday afternoon window if the Rams and Saints are both out of contention late in the year. But fans will be treated to two national broadcasts during the preseason.

The league announced Thursday that NFL Network will carry 23 preseason games live this year, two of which are Rams matchups: Week 1 against the Chargers (Aug. 12) and Week 3 against the Broncos (Aug. 26). Both games are at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday nights.

That leaves Rams-Raiders on Aug. 19 as the team’s only preseason game that won’t be carried on national television. It will be broadcast on KABC locally in Los Angeles, though.”

Watch: Stetson Bennett gets surprise message and signed jersey from Aaron Rodgers (RamsWire)

“Stetson Bennett entered the NFL with his share of doubters. He was called too small, too old and not talented enough to be a franchise quarterback.

The Rams believed in him enough to select him in the fourth round, earlier than most fans expected him to be drafted, all but trusting him to be Matthew Stafford’s immediate backup and potentially a future starter.

Aaron Rodgers is another guy who believed in Bennett. Fanatics shared a video of rookies getting heartfelt and encouraging messages from their NFL idols, and for Bennett, he got one from Rodgers.

Bennett also received a signed jersey from Rodgers with the message, “Stetson, loved watching you at Georgia.” Fanatics didn’t show what Rodgers said to Bennett in his personal message, but the whole video is fantastic.”