Rams add former Chiefs wide receiver to the roster

The Los Angeles Rams are making another addition to their wide receiver room. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Rams are signing former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson.

Robinson was a fourth-round pick in 2016 by the Chiefs and played in Kansas City for six years before signing with the Baltimore Ravens last season. With the Ravens, Robinson started five games, totaling 48 receptions for 458 yards and two touchdowns. Robinson will be the most experienced and productive wide receiver on the Rams outside of Cooper Kupp. In his career, he has totaled 193 receptions for 2,137 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The Rams add Robinson just over a week after also signing former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tyler Johnson. If these additions mean anything, it’s that the Rams clearly aren’t content with the playmakers and wide receivers that they currently have behind the top four of Kupp, Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek, and TuTu Atwell. Puka Nacua has impressed in OTAs, but is still just a rookie. With these two additions, head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead are clearly trying to add some experience to the wide receiver room.

It’ll be interesting to see where Robinson slots in the LA wide receiver rotation. Is Robinson coming in just to compete for a roster spot or do the Rams have other plans for him? It is worth noting that he has five career punt returns and two kick returns. Given his experience, it’s hard not to see Robinson earning a spot on the final roster.