PFF had a hard time finding reason to be optimistic about the Rams

ProFootballFocus posted “one reason to be optimistic about all 32 teams” article on Thursday, but PFF writer Trevor Sikkema had a hard time finding a good reason for the 2023 Los Angeles Rams. His decision was to focus on still having Sean McVay as the head coach, but Sikkema notes that the season “might be a doozy” and that the Rams still have Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp.

But Sikkema didn’t mention Matthew Stafford, despite the fact that Stafford might still be the best quarterback in the NFC, and ended by saying that he only gave a reason for the Rams to be optimistic ... because that was his assignment.

LOS ANGELES RAMS: SEAN MCVAY Oh, boy. This Rams season might be a doozy. The good news is they have Sean McVay, who is still a very good head coach in this league. They also have two of the best players in the game in Aaron Donald on defense and Cooper Kupp on offense. The rest, well … I was told I had to be optimistic in this article, so I’ll stop there.

The L.A. Rams are coming off of a 5-12 season and have completely torn down the roster in an effort to get under the salary cap and to keep as many future draft picks as possible. For the first time in 2016, it seems like the Rams will have their first round draft pick in 2024 and that’s at least one good reason to be optimistic: The Rams are under the cap and have their first round pick in 2024.

Why not that?

If the Rams have a bad season, it might not be the worst thing in the world for the Rams.