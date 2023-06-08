Rams reverse Q&A: Who do fans think should get more playing time on defense?

In a normal Q&A, the writer typically asks fans to send in questions that they will answer as experts. But I’ve always felt that the collective knowledge of the community is far more than I will ever know about football, so I would rather ask YOU the questions. That’s the format of a REVERSE Q&A, like the one I’m posting on Turf Show Times today:

In the comments section below, I will post five questions. Not for me to answer, but for YOU to answer. Think of it like when you go to the concert and then the artist stops singing and points the mic into the audience during their most popular song, basically saying, “YOU sing it!”

So scroll down to our comments section to read the questions, read the answers of your fellow Rams fans, and then consider posting your own!

Today’s subject is the defense and the many competitions we expect to see in training camp. Apart from Aaron Donald and probably Ernest Jones, there’s very little we know about the depth chart for the 2023 L.A. Rams defense. We can assume, we can guess, we can take McVay’s word for it, but there are no guarantees for such an inexperienced group. Setting aside terms like “starters” we could just get into “snaps” and “rotations” and “getting more playing time”.

There are over a dozen names to consider for bigger roles on the defense. Who would YOU like to see get more playing time? I’ll post 6 questions in the comments section, but feel free to pose your own questions to the community as well. Here is a reminder of the current defense and a shot in the dark on the depth chart: