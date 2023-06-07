L.A. Rams 2023 preseason schedule: NFL releases full slate

The Los Angeles Rams will face three AFC West teams for their 2023 preseason schedule as the warm up for the regular season, beginning in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks. But before they face their NFC West rivals, Sean McVay must prepare his team with three warmup games against the AFC West, all of which being rematches from last season.

Will McVay now put an end to his habit of sitting “starters” in the preseason given the sheer number of open competitions going into training camp, especially on defense? The Rams may have no choice but to increase interest and importance of their preseason games this year. Here are the dates and times of their three preseason games for 2023.

PWK1 - Chargers at Rams Saturday, August 12, 6 PM PT

PWK2 - Raiders at Rams Saturday, August 19, 6 PM PT

PWK3 - Rams at Broncos Saturday, August 26, 6 PM PT

Should McVay sit anyone for the preseason besides maybe Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Aaron Donald? Let us know in the comments.