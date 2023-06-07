L.A. Rams still one of the 10 most-profitable sports teams in the world

Rams owner Stan Kroenke is doing his job to perfection, as “his job” as far as how he’s run his business is making a profit off of the sports franchises that he owns. It also happens that Kroenke has known the feeling of winning championships and his Denver Nuggets could be the next to do so.

His L.A. Rams hoisted the Super Bowl trophy just 16 months ago and despite going 5-12 last season in their “run it back” campaign that ran nowhere, Kroenke’s NFL team is the 10th-most profitable in the entire world, according to Forbes. That’s among all sports in all countries.

Can you believe that just eight years ago, the Rams were a 7-9 team...in St. Louis?

By agreeing to move the Rams to Los Angeles and build SoFi Stadium for a cost of at least $5 billion, Kroenke has turned the franchise into a business that rivals the L.A. Lakers, who ranked in a tie for eighth on the list at $333 million. The Rams were valued at $318 million.

In first place, the Dallas Cowboys—who haven’t even reached the NFC Championship game since the mid-90s—were valued at $1.171 billion.

At $318,000,000, the Rams must owe part of their value to hosting games in Los Angeles at one of the most high-tech, state-of-the-art venues in the world. Winning a Super Bowl didn’t hurt, but as the Knicks and Giants can attest to, “location, location, location” matters more.

The Rams can “tank” this year and still make hundreds of millions of dollars if they want to, or they can try and win and make...hundreds of millions of dollars. In either case, the L.A. Rams are quite valuable and that’s just the way Kroenke likes it.