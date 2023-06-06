Cooper Kupp makes first appearance at Rams OTAs

The Los Angeles Rams had a moment to rejoice and celebrate the return of one of their greatest players this week, as Cooper Kupp returned to the practice field for OTAs on Tuesday. Kupp is practicing with the team after not being present during the initial May OTA practices, although his absence for those sessions were expected. On Tuesday, it seemed as though Kupp spent the practice off to the side, working on mobility workout’s as he recovers from an ankle injury that ended his 2022 season early.

Prior to the high-ankle injury that cut his campaign short last season, Kupp was on his way to another monster season, racking up 75 receptions for 812 yards and 7 total TDs through just 9 appearances. The injury came following a season where Kupp became the OPOY, Super Bowl MVP, and the first triple-crown receiver since 2005 all in one season.

Out here at Rams OTAs - Cooper Kupp is here today. So far he’s getting a workout in on the side of installations with athletic training staff. pic.twitter.com/753c2PAPXW — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) June 6, 2023

Cooper Kupp and how to improve yards after catch. pic.twitter.com/j5rH4ECgaj — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) June 6, 2023

Cooper Kupp back at it pic.twitter.com/nLAskDuVIW — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) June 6, 2023

Given the importance of Kupp to L.A.’s offense and Sean McVay’s gameplan—he is after all the only established threat at the skill positions for the Rams thus far—it is refreshing to see him helping out in any way this week. Not only for Matthew Stafford’s sake, but also the young receivers who are looking to complement him on the Rams this season.

Obviously, Kupp’s health is the main priority especially at this point in the off-season, so it is expected for the team to take his rehab process slow and steady to help ensure he is 100% healthy when the season kicks off in September.