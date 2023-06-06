Random Ramsdom: NFL Network’s Adam Rank predicts LA goes 7-10 this season

NFL Network makes game-by-game predictions for Rams’ 2023 season (ramswire)

“Adam Rank of NFL Network predicted the outcome of every Rams game this season and he has them going 7-10. He predicts the Rams to begin the year 4-3 with wins over the 49ers, Colts, Cardinals and Steelers, but the road after that gets tough.

Rank predicts the Rams will lose seven of their last 10 games to the Cowboys, Packers, Cardinals, Browns, Ravens, Giants and 49ers, with their only wins coming against the Seahawks, Commanders and Saints.

It’s not hard to see the Rams beating the Colts, Cardinals and Steelers in the first five weeks of the season, but taking down the 49ers in Week 2 will be a huge challenge. Whether it’s Trey Lance or Brock Purdy at quarterback, the 49ers are viewed as one of the best teams in the league and have won eight straight regular-season games against the Rams.

It’s going to be an uphill climb all season for Los Angeles, which lost Leonard Floyd, Bobby Wagner and Jalen Ramsey in the offseason. But if the Rams can get off to a hot start, they could take advantage of a somewhat easier finish to the year against the Cardinals, Browns, Commanders, Saints and Giants.”

Ernest Jones: Tutu Atwell has ‘really taken the next step’ (ramswire)

“It seemed like last year would be Atwell’s time to break out, especially after Van Jefferson began the year on injured reserve. And while he showed signs of improvement, he still wasn’t a consistent factor on offense.

Now with Allen Robinson gone, Atwell once again has a clear path to playing time. Ernest Jones, for one, has seen progress from the third-year receiver and is impressed with the way he’s played in OTAs this spring.

“The matchups that the DBs get against Tutu,” Jones said when asked about the best matchups he’s seen this spring. “The O-line’s really communicating well, but that matchup with Tutu – Tutu’s really taken the next step. I’m super impressed with the way he’s attacking the ball right now. His ability is showing right now and he has some great ability.”

We heard a lot of good things about Atwell last offseason, too, only for him to finish the year with just 18 catches. He really didn’t get much playing time until Robinson and Cooper Kupp went down with injuries, essentially forcing Atwell into a more prominent role. Prior to Week 12, Atwell hadn’t played more than nine snaps in a single game.

The Rams could use a No. 3 receiver this season to start alongside Kupp and Jefferson, which is great news for Atwell. But he’ll need to beat out Ben Skowronek, Puka Nacua and now Tyler Johnson, among others.

As encouraging as Jones’ analysis is, Atwell still has a lot to prove in Year 3.”

Rams Signing O-Lineman Dalton Risner is ‘Best Free Agent Fit’? (fannation/ramsdigest)

“ESPN believes that Risner’s best fit in free agency could be in Los Angeles, offering his 62 starts worth of experience on the offensive line.

“The Rams drafted guard Steve Avila in the second round in April, but I still see a spot for Risner to bolster the interior of their front,” ESPN’s Matthew Bowen wrote. “Risner’s run block win rate in Denver last season (74.4%) ranked 10th among all guards.”

The truth is, Risner is still on the board in early June and that’s never a good sign for a free agent. But help is help on the offensive line and all signs increasingly point to Risner being cheap help.

“This addition would be about adding depth and competition for a Los Angeles team that needs to upgrade along the interior line this season,” Bowen continued. “According to ESPN Stats & Information research, Rams quarterbacks were sacked on 9.7% of their pass plays last season, the second-highest mark in the league, behind Chicago’s 11.5%.”

Keeping QB Matthew Stafford upright is a priority, without question. Los Angeles last never found wide-spread consistency on the offensive line. Risner has plenty of experience to bring; do the Rams want to pay him to make him “fit’’?”

Former LA Rams nemesis, Jimmy Garoppolo, may be waived by the Raiders before he ever gets started (ramblinfan)

“After losing to the LA Rams in the NFC Championship Game, the 49ers expected second year QB Trey Lance to take over the team. But Lance struggled and was injured, forcing the 49ers to resume Jimmy Garoppolo as the starter in 2022. Garoppolo was injured, which prompted the team to turn over the job to seventh round addition, rookie quarterback Brock Purdy. Purdy handled the job well enough to be penciled in as the 49ers projected starter in 2023.

Jimmy Garoppolo to the Raiders? Perhaps

Meanwhile, now free agent Jimmy G signed with the Las Vegas Raiders. In theory, that should be the end of the story. Surprisingly, that is where this story begins. You see, although he has agreed to terms with the Las Vegas Raiders for a significant amount of money, Jimmy Garoppolo has yet to pass his physical with the team. Until he passes that physical, his contrac won’t take effect.

Clearly, not passing a physical is not how Jimmy Garoppolo nor the Raiders want this story to end. For now, few expect Garoppolo to fail his physical when the NFL season starts. But the entire Jimmy G. to Raiders is at a standstill.

Had the 49ers released Garoppolo in 2022, the LA Rams were rumored to have significant interest in signing him to backup starting quarterback Matthew Stafford. While that never happened, it does create the likelihood of a new storyline if he is unable to compete for the Raiders this season.

If Jimmy Garoppolo hits the NFL Free Agency market again, will the Rams consider signing him to back up Matthew Stafford again? Stay tuned . . .”