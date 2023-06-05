Leonard Floyd finally signs with a new team, joins Von Miller in Buffalo

One of the biggest free agents still on the market as the NFL heads into the summer was former Los Angeles Rams edge rusher Leonard Floyd. After cutting Floyd back in March to save cap space, Floyd had yet to sign with another team.

That changed on Monday morning when the Buffalo Bills opted to sign Floyd to a one-year deal according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. By signing Floyd, the Bills will be looking to boost their pass rusher in an AFC that boasts many of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, including Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, and Justin Herbert.

Sources: The #Bills are making a late splash in free agency, agreeing to terms with former #Rams standout pass-rusher Leonard Floyd. He gets a 1-year deal after 9 sacks last season. And Buffalo adds another key player on the edge. pic.twitter.com/26il6sleMX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 5, 2023

Floyd in the third Rams free agent to sign with the Bills this offseason. He joins David Edwards and Taylor Rapp. The former Rams edge rusher will also be teaming up once again with Von Miller who signed with the Bills last offseason after winning the Super Bowl in Los Angeles. That also doesn’t mention offensive line coach Aaron Kromer in Buffalo as well as linebacker Travin Howard. Dare we call them the Buffalo Rams?

Cutting Floyd was seen as a controversial move by general manager Les Snead in order to save cap space. Over the last three years, Floyd had at least nine sacks in every season, accumulating 29 sacks while with the Rams. However, Floyd not signing with a team potentially shows how the rest of the NFL views him. He also is only a signing a one-year prove it deal with the Bills. The exact financial terms of the contract are not yet known.

We’ll have to see how Floyd performs without the help of Aaron Donald on the defensive line. It’s clear the Bills are doing everything that they can to try to get over the hump and win a Super Bowl.