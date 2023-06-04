Rams trivia: How much do you know about Steven Jackson?

Steven Jackson turns 40 next month and he made it across some feeds this week with a highlight reel of his greatest plays while with the St. Louis Rams. A first round pick in 2004 out of Oregon State, Jackson is one of many former Rams who seem locked into the “Hall of Great” instead of the “Hall of Fame” but that doesn’t take anything away from his accomplishments.
How much do you know about Steven Jackson? Test yourself today without cheating.
I’ll post some poll questions with multiple choices and then reveal the answers next. It’s up to you to cheat, I guess, but see if you just know the answer by heart or are a very good guesser.
Steven Jackson, All-Pro
Jackson topped 1,000 rushing yards eight times in his career, but in one particular year he led the NFL in total yards and was named a second-team All-Pro. What year was that?
Poll
What year did Steven Jackson have 2,334 yards from scrimmage?
-
15%
2005
-
49%
2006
-
23%
2007
-
12%
He never led the league in total yards
Bonus: Can you name one of the two running backs who did make first-team All-Pro over Jackson that year?
Poll
One of these RBs was first-team All-Pro when Jackson first made second-team: Who?
-
36%
Larry Johnson
-
34%
Frank Gore
-
20%
Tiki Barber
-
8%
None of the above
Steven Jackson’s lone pass attempt
Jackson only threw one pass attempt in his career, a touchdown.
Poll
Against which team did Jackson throw his only career pass, a 2-yard touchdown?
-
54%
Seahawks
-
18%
Saints
-
14%
Falcons
-
12%
Cardinals
Where were you when Jackson threw his touchdown pass? Let us know in the comments.
Hall of Fame, Rushing Yards
Steven Jackson is 18th all-time in rushing yards and 15 of the 17 players ahead of him are in the Hall of Fame. One of those two players is not yet eligible for the Hall of Fame, whereas the other hasn’t been elected yet and like Jackson, may never get into Canton. Who is that player?
Poll
Non-Hall of Fame player with more career rushing yards than Jackson
-
22%
Corey Dillon
-
14%
LeSean McCoy
-
23%
Marshawn Lynch
-
40%
Fred Taylor
Bonus: Which of these Hall of Fame running backs has FEWER yards from scrimmage than Steven Jackson?
Poll
Which HoF RB has fewer total yards than Steven Jackson’s 15,121
-
30%
Jerome Bettis
-
14%
Jim Brown
-
9%
O.J. Simpson
-
45%
All of the Above
Steven Jackson’s best single season
Jackson holds a few lesser-known NFL records for running backs or unique accomplishments. Can you name them?
Poll
Which of these is a record held by Steven Jackson?
-
49%
Only player with 11 straight seasons of scoring at least 5 rushing TDs
-
5%
Youngest player to rush for 100 yards in one game
-
33%
Only player ever with 1500 rush yards+750 rec yards in single season
-
11%
Oldest player to rush for a TD in the playoffs
Share your Steven Jackson memories and thoughts in the comments section below, but don’t scroll down there UNLESS YOU WANT TO SEE THE ANSWERS TO THE QUESTIONS. Prepare to have them spoiled and let us know how you did—WITHOUT CHEATING!
