Rams trivia: How much do you know about Steven Jackson?

Steven Jackson turns 40 next month and he made it across some feeds this week with a highlight reel of his greatest plays while with the St. Louis Rams. A first round pick in 2004 out of Oregon State, Jackson is one of many former Rams who seem locked into the “Hall of Great” instead of the “Hall of Fame” but that doesn’t take anything away from his accomplishments.

How much do you know about Steven Jackson? Test yourself today without cheating.

I’ll post some poll questions with multiple choices and then reveal the answers next. It’s up to you to cheat, I guess, but see if you just know the answer by heart or are a very good guesser.

Steven Jackson, All-Pro

Jackson topped 1,000 rushing yards eight times in his career, but in one particular year he led the NFL in total yards and was named a second-team All-Pro. What year was that?

Poll What year did Steven Jackson have 2,334 yards from scrimmage? 2005

2006

2007

He never led the league in total yards vote view results 15% 2005 (29 votes)

49% 2006 (93 votes)

23% 2007 (44 votes)

12% He never led the league in total yards (23 votes) 189 votes total Vote Now

Bonus: Can you name one of the two running backs who did make first-team All-Pro over Jackson that year?

Poll One of these RBs was first-team All-Pro when Jackson first made second-team: Who? Larry Johnson

Frank Gore

Tiki Barber

None of the above vote view results 36% Larry Johnson (60 votes)

34% Frank Gore (56 votes)

20% Tiki Barber (34 votes)

8% None of the above (14 votes) 164 votes total Vote Now

Steven Jackson’s lone pass attempt

Jackson only threw one pass attempt in his career, a touchdown.

Poll Against which team did Jackson throw his only career pass, a 2-yard touchdown? Seahawks

Saints

Falcons

Cardinals vote view results 54% Seahawks (84 votes)

18% Saints (28 votes)

14% Falcons (23 votes)

12% Cardinals (20 votes) 155 votes total Vote Now

Where were you when Jackson threw his touchdown pass? Let us know in the comments.

Hall of Fame, Rushing Yards

Steven Jackson is 18th all-time in rushing yards and 15 of the 17 players ahead of him are in the Hall of Fame. One of those two players is not yet eligible for the Hall of Fame, whereas the other hasn’t been elected yet and like Jackson, may never get into Canton. Who is that player?

Poll Non-Hall of Fame player with more career rushing yards than Jackson Corey Dillon

LeSean McCoy

Marshawn Lynch

Fred Taylor vote view results 22% Corey Dillon (33 votes)

14% LeSean McCoy (21 votes)

23% Marshawn Lynch (34 votes)

40% Fred Taylor (59 votes) 147 votes total Vote Now

Bonus: Which of these Hall of Fame running backs has FEWER yards from scrimmage than Steven Jackson?

Poll Which HoF RB has fewer total yards than Steven Jackson’s 15,121 Jerome Bettis

Jim Brown

O.J. Simpson

All of the Above vote view results 30% Jerome Bettis (43 votes)

14% Jim Brown (20 votes)

9% O.J. Simpson (14 votes)

45% All of the Above (64 votes) 141 votes total Vote Now

Steven Jackson’s best single season

Jackson holds a few lesser-known NFL records for running backs or unique accomplishments. Can you name them?

Poll Which of these is a record held by Steven Jackson? Only player with 11 straight seasons of scoring at least 5 rushing TDs

Youngest player to rush for 100 yards in one game

Only player ever with 1500 rush yards+750 rec yards in single season

Oldest player to rush for a TD in the playoffs vote view results 49% Only player with 11 straight seasons of scoring at least 5 rushing TDs (53 votes)

5% Youngest player to rush for 100 yards in one game (6 votes)

33% Only player ever with 1500 rush yards+750 rec yards in single season (36 votes)

11% Oldest player to rush for a TD in the playoffs (12 votes) 107 votes total Vote Now

Share your Steven Jackson memories and thoughts in the comments section below, but don’t scroll down there UNLESS YOU WANT TO SEE THE ANSWERS TO THE QUESTIONS. Prepare to have them spoiled and let us know how you did—WITHOUT CHEATING!