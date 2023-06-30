Random Ramsdom: Opinions on which players may not make the final roster

It’s anyone’s guess (right now) what the final Los Angeles Rams roster will look like. Aside from a few spots it really does seem like many positions are wide open. That may leave some savvy veterans out of a job if the Rams choose to go with a younger player with more upside.

“With two of the best offensive and defensive players in the league on the same roster, no one should count the Rams out. Speaking of that roster, it will begin to take shape as the summer rolls on.

Come Week 1, some veterans won’t be so fortunate to make this final roster.

Larrell Murchison, DT

If you’re playing defensive tackle for the Rams, rule number one is pretty simple: you will not be starting unless your name is Aaron Donald. It’s going to be tough to supplant arguably the most dominant defensive player in the league, so let’s clear that up right away.

The Rams also went out and spent a valuable draft pick on Wake Forest defensive tackle Kobie Turner in the third round this year. Turner is going to get some run, and won’t have to worry about making this team in the least bit. He’ll be an asset to this defensive line rotation, no question.

Whether we’re talking nose tackle, defensive tackle or end, veteran Larrell Murchison has at least six players ahead of him on the depth chart, currently. Not to mention, next to him are a few other players vying for a spot, including a pair of rookies.

While Murchison did notch a pair of sacks in three games last year for the Rams, he also faces an uphill battle. He’ll more than likely be a practice squad candidate come Week 1.

Tyler Johnson, WR

It has been a disappointing start to the career of former Minnesota Golden Gopher Tyler Johnson. At one point, he and former Gopher teammate Rashod Bateman looked like future NFL studs. Johnson, a fifth-round pick back in 2020 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is now on his fourth team in nearly as many years.

For whatever reason, Johnson’s game simply hasn’t translated well to the NFL level. He has yet to show real consistency as a pro, and because of that, continues to find himself on the tail end of the depth charts no matter where he ends up playing.

Currently, the Rams depth chart has Cooper Kupp, Ben Skowronek, Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell, Demarcus Robinson, and rookie Puca Nacua ahead of Johnson. That’s six wide receivers ahead of him. And, although Johnson is still just 25 years old, the chances of him making this roster are slim to none.

Kupp, Skowronek, Jefferson and Atwell have all played meaningful football for the Rams, of course. Robinson is a dependable veteran. And, the team spent draft capital on Nacua. That’s pretty much six nails in Johnson’s coffin, unfortunately.

Sony Michel, RB

One of the more recent and notable signings around the NFL came when the Rams signed running back Sony Michel for his second stint with the team. Sadly, for Michel, this stint likely won’t last very long.

The Rams have, of course, stated how they want to use Cam Akers as their workhorse and in a variety of ways this season. That relationship seems to have been repaired, thankfully. Behind Akers is last year’s fifth-round pick Kyren Williams, whom the team likes a lot and figures to get some work to relieve Akers this coming season.

Then, there’s rookie Zach Evans, whom the Rams took in the sixth round this year out of Mississippi. The Rams like Evans a lot and he’s been creating some buzz throughout the team’s offseason program, already.”

Brycen Hopkins has more super bowl receiving yards than George Kittle pic.twitter.com/VIUti13GO8 — LA Rams Nation (@RamsNationCP) June 28, 2023

“Witherspoon, 28, spent the past two seasons with the Steelers. He played only four games last season because of hamstring issues, totaling 20 tackles, an interception and two passes defensed.

Witherspoon entered the league as a third-round pick of the 49ers in 2017 and spent four seasons in San Francisco before two in Pittsburgh. He has started 40 of the 60 games played and has totaled 152 tackles, eight interceptions and 35 passes defensed.

The Rams have lost several players in their secondary this offseason, including Jalen Ramsey and David Long. Cobie Durant and Robert Rochell are among the top remaining cornerbacks, with rookie draft pick Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson expected to contribute.”

Planning on attending the LA Rams training camp? Here are the open dates and attendance guide if you plan to introduce yourself to the Rams' new roster#RamsHouse #LARams #RamsTrainingCamp

(via @milroyigglesfan)https://t.co/0mA2KrVFHT pic.twitter.com/fUp5AxD7uq — Ramblin' Fan (@RamblinFan) June 29, 2023

“The Los Angeles Rams finished 5-12 last season, gracing the NFL with one of the worst Super Bowl follow-up seasons the league has ever seen. Generally considered contenders going into 2022, things fell apart.

Now, murmurs of a rebuild and major question marks on both sides of the ball leave the team’s 2023 strength in question. But not for some?

SBNation writes that the Rams can not only compete this fall but winning the NFC East over San Francisco and Seattle is also in the cards.

“It would not surprise me if the Rams went out and shocked people by winning the NFC West, and here is the main reason why: Sean McVay is still among the best minds in football,” the outlet writes.

And I guess that’s true. Although this is the same coach who toyed with retirement in the offseason. A great mind he may be, but McVay considered leaving the game just months ago.

The argument falls flat compared to a more realistic situation the outlet pitches, though: everyone in the NFC West ends up sucking.”

#RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/Htc5mXtCI2 — GOD SAVE THE LA RAMS (@MattStaffordQB1) June 29, 2023

“The Los Angeles Rams offensive line allowed 59 sacks in 2022, the third-most in the NFL. In 2021, the Super Bowl champions only allowed 31.

Current starting offensive tackles Joe Noteboom and Rob Havenstein are contracted through at least the 2024 season, but both of them played subpar last year. Noteboom allowed five sacks on just 325 snaps, while Havenstein allowed six on 1,019. If next year doesn’t go well for either of these two, the Rams may target an offensive tackle in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell was considered one of the best lineman in the country when he was a sophomore in 2020 and was the first of the position group taken off the board in the 2021 NFL Draft. Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt is expected to be the next Penei Sewell.

The AP First Team All-American allowed just eight pressures and zero sacks on 887 snaps in 2022. PFF labeled him as the best returning offensive tackle in the nation as his football grades were top-tier.

“The sophomore’s 91.0 run-blocking grade led all FBS tackles while his 99.0 pass-blocking efficiency score was fifth. Alt looks like a potential top-five pick in 2024 and the best offensive tackle prospect since Penei Sewell”.

The Rams haven’t made many improvements to their clubhouse since their 5-12 season in 2022, so they are expected to finish with a relatively similar record in the bottom half of the league.”

This is a one-year deal, per source. https://t.co/uRiCgJTqR0 — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) June 29, 2023

Do you agree with the veteran names (mentioned above) who will not make the final roster cut? Do you have your own idea of which players won’t make the final cut? Let us know in the comments below and enjoy your Friday!