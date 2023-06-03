Random Ramsdom: Rams rookie receiver reportedly adjusting well during OTAs

‘Fits in Nicely!’ Rams ‘Not Babying’ Rookie WR Puka Nacua (SportsIllustrated)

“The Los Angeles Rams have a lot of bodies in the receivers’ room, with Cooper Kupp headlining an overall deep group - but fifth-round rookie wideout Puka Nacua is doing his best to climb the ladder early.

Nacua, who caught 91 passes for 1,430 yards and 13 touchdowns across two seasons at BYU after transferring from Washington, has enjoyed a hot start during Rams’ OTAs - and his peers have noticed.

The 6-1, 206-pound Nacua drew praise from Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford earlier on in camp, with his energy and consistency helping him stand out.

“Puka has done a nice job,” Stafford said. “He’s gotten some reps really in all three groups. Every time I look up, he’s running around somewhere. So, he’s done a nice job, made some catches for us.”

Kobie Turner ‘spent a lot of time’ studying Aaron Donald in college (RamsWire)

“When it comes to playing defensive tackle, there are few players – if any – in NFL history better than Aaron Donald. That makes him the perfect player to study for young prospects who are trying to reach their potential.

Rams rookie Kobie Turner is now teammates with Donald but he learned a lot about the All-Pro’s game before he even landed in Los Angeles. While in college at Richmond and Wake Forest, Turner studied Donald’s game a bunch.

“I watched him every year. I remember multiple years with different coaches having film studies on his work and just the way he approaches the game, his hand placement and the moves that he’s done,” Turner told Heavy.com this week.

Like Donald, Turner isn’t a the biggest defensive tackle. Donald has made a living by using his leverage and quickness to beat offensive linemen, and Turner – who’s listed at 6-foot-2 and 288 pounds – will need to do the same.”

Report: Rams considered trading into 1st round for 5 different offensive players (RamsWire)

“With their first selection in the 2023 NFL draft, the Los Angeles Rams selected guard Steve Avila out of TCU with the 36th overall pick. Before announcing Avila’s name, The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue mentioned that the Rams discussed possibly trading into the first round for five offensive players on their draft board.

Here is the excerpt on what the Rams were discussing during the draft before taking Avila in the second round:”

Happy Birthday Lawrence McCutcheon

Lawrence was the first #Rams player to rush for over 1000 yards in consecutive seasons.#RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/tjcJZzGdWX — Old Time Football (@Ol_TimeFootball) June 2, 2023

Former #Rams special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis has joined Steve Sarkisian's coaching staff at Texas.https://t.co/RRzIgAU0Of pic.twitter.com/hqtkepalwa — Rams Newswire (@RamsNewswire) June 2, 2023

Los Angeles Rams announce 2023 Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows (TheRams.com)

“The Los Angeles Rams have announced their Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows for the 2023 offseason program. The fellowship is a continuation of the team’s efforts to strengthen the NFL’s diverse talent and provides experience to outstanding coaches from different backgrounds.

This year’s program began at the start of the second week of OTAs on Tuesday, May 30, and will continue through the end of mandatory Mini Camp on Thursday, June 15.

The fellowship is named after the late Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach, who first introduced this concept to the NFL in 1987 when he brought a group of minority coaches to San Francisco 49ers’ training camp. The fellowship is designed as a vocational tool to increase the number of full-time NFL minority coaches in the league while exposing fellows to the methods and philosophies of an NFL coaching staff.

Below is a list of the Rams’ 2023 Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows:”

Rams’ Jordan Fuller: Active at OTAs (CBSports)

“Fuller (hamstring) has been an active participant at the Rams’ OTAs this week, Jourdan Rodrigue of the Athletic reports.

Fuller suffered a hamstring injury in October and was placed on injured reserve, failing to appear in another contest last season. The safety now appears ready to go ahead of the 2023 campaign, even intercepting a pass during the team’s workouts. Fuller will compete with Quentin Lake for the starting role at strong safety this year.”