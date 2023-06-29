Rams sign a former rival cornerback, bringing more competition to secondary

The Los Angeles Rams are signing cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon on Thursday, bringing in another secondary option as we get closer to camp, according to Jordan Schultz on Twitter. Witherspoon has previously played for division rivals, including the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers, as well as the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Witherspoon, who is entering his seventh season in the NFL, has had a productive career in the NFL, amassing eight interceptions to go along with 35 passes defensed over his time in the league. Jourdan Rodrigue reported that the contract is a one-year deal.

Rams fans are probably very familiar with Witherspoon, as he spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the bitter rival in the San Francisco 49ers. At 6’2” 208 pounds, Witherspoon brings some much needed size to a group that is very small compared to other cornerback groups around the NFL.

With a total of now eight corners slated to come to Rams camp in late July, competition will be fierce, resulting in potential cuts that fans/media did not see coming. Although Witherspoon is not a surefire lock to make the 53-man roster, it is fair to assume the coaching staff was not totally comfortable heading to camp with the secondary as is, so hopefully he can bring something to the table that will help the group improve as a whole. This now gives Raheem Morris options including Cobie Durant, Derion Kendrick, Robert Rochell, Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, and Witherspoon with camp only one month away.