Early look at Rams training camp: Who are locks and who’s on the bubble?

When it comes to the Los Angeles Rams roster, there is a lot of opportunity for young players to find their spot. In a normal year, some of these younger players may not have had a chance to make the final roster. This year? The Rams will have 40 rookies which makes up almost half of of the training camp roster.

To show just how many spots are available on the Rams roster, let’s take a look at the locks, near-locks, bubble players, and longshots this summer.

Locks (26)

Quarterback: Matthew Stafford, Stetson Bennett

Running Back: Cam Akers

Wide Receiver: Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek, TuTu Atwell, Puka Nacua

Tight End: Tyler Higbee

Offensive Line: Joe Noteboom, Steve Avila, Alaric Jackson, Brian Allen, Coleman Shelton, Rob Havenstein

Defensive Line: Aaron Donald, Bobby Brown, Marquise Copeland, Kobie Turner

Linebacker: Ernest Jones

EDGE: Byron Young, Michael Hoecht, Nick Hampton

Cornerback: Cobie Durant, Derion Kendrick

Safety: Jordan Fuller

When the Rams release their initial 53-man roster, it would be a relative shock not to see on of these 26 players missing. It can be argued that players like Derion Kendrick, Brian Allen, and Joe Noteboom shouldn’t be locks. With that said, given the depth at the position and their experience, it’s hard to see them not making the final roster.

Near Locks (9)

Running Back: Kyren Williams, Zach Evans, Sony Michel

Tight End: Davis Allen

Offensive Line: Tremayne Anchrum, Logan Bruss, Warren McClendon

Defensive Line: Jonah Williams

Safety: Russ Yeast

There’s not a lot separating these players from the actual locks. Most would be shocked if one of these players didn’t make the roster, but maybe not surprised. Evans, Allen, and McClendon are all rookies and should make the final roster. With not a lot of depth at safety, Yeast should be considered safe as well.

In The Mix (9)

Tight End: Brycen Hopkins, Hunter Long

Linebacker: Jake Hummel, Christian Rozeboom

Cornerback: Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Robert Rochell

Safety: Quentin Lake

Specialists: Ethan Evans, Alex Ward

I’m of the belief that the Rams will keep four tight ends on the roster. However, if there are two guys to watch, it’s Hopkins and Long. While there is a good chance they are on the team, if a cut is made at the position, it will be one of those two. At linebacker, Hummel and Rozeboom will probably be on the roster. However, Kelechi Anyalebechi could make his way into the mix.

On the Bubble (24)

Quarterback: Brett Rypien

Wide Receiver: Demarcus Robinson, Lance McCutcheon, Xavier Smith, Tyler Johnson, Austin Trammel

Offensive Line: Zach Thomas, Mike McAllister, Aj Arcuri

Defensive Line: Larrell Murchison, Desjuan Johnson, Earnest Brown IV, TJ Carter

Linebacker: Kelechi Anyalebechi

EDGE: Daniel Hardy, Keir Thomas, Ochaun Mathis

Cornerback: Shaun Jolly, Timarcus Davis, Vincent Gray

Safety: Jason Taylor II, Quindell Johnson, Rashad Torrence III

Specialists: Tanner Brown

The Rams arguably have as many players on the bubble as they have actual locks. These are all players who’s fate will likely be decided by how they perform during training camp and the preseason.

On the offensive side of the ball, Rypien will be hoping that the Rams keep three quarterbacks. Robinson was signed a few weeks ago and should make the roster. Still, he’s not a lock and will have to compete for his spot. McCutcheon and Trammel both have experience in the offense. Thomas, McAllister, and Arcuri make more sense on the practice squad, but could find their way on the final roster.

Defensively there will be some competition at edge rusher. Hardy, Thomas, and Mathis will all be competing for likely two spots. With limited available roster spaces in the secondary, Jolly, Davis, Taylor, Johnson, and Torrence will all be looking to stand out. Brown is the only kicker on the roster currently, but it wouldn’t be surprising if the Rams tried to sign a veteran if he struggles or bring in some competition.

Long Shots (17)

Quarterback: Dresser Winn

Running Back: Ronnie Rivers

Wide Receiver: Braxton Burmeister, Tyler Hudson

Tight End: Christian Sims

Offensive Line: Grant Miller, Sean Maginn

Defensive Line: Taron Vincent, Zach VanValkenburg

Linebacker: Ryan Smenda Jr., DeAndre Square, Jaiden Woodbey

Cornerback: Jordan Jones, Tyon Davis, Cameron McCutcheon, Richard LeCounte III

Safety: Tanner Ingle

For players on this list, the best case scenario for them to somehow find their way on the practice squad. It’s unlikely that one of these guys is on the final roster. However, a place on the practice squad could mean a roster spot in the future. Ronnie Rivers, Christian Sims, Ryan Smenda Jr., and Tyon Davis will certainly be practice squad candidates.