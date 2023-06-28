Random Ramsdom: Where have the Rams improved this offseason?

As the off-season is coming to a close with training camps for all 32 teams fast-approaching, the times of pessimism and critiquing the moves made by NFL GMs begin to come to a close as well. In an off-season where Rams fans saw key guys at multiple spots go elsewhere, there were very few moments for the fanbase to take a step back and see where the team actually improved.

Here are the links regarding the Los Angeles Rams for 6/28:

There probably isn’t a single person who will tell you the Rams got better this offseason. They have one of the youngest and most inexperienced rosters in the NFL, particularly on defense where they lost Bobby Wagner, Jalen Ramsey, Leonard Floyd and others.

However, there are actually some spots where they improved. Here are four positions where the Rams got better this offseason, unsurprisingly all of which are on offense.

Quarterback

Matthew Stafford is healthy again and Stetson Bennett has arrived as the backup quarterback. Those two factors alone make the Rams better at the ever-important position under center. Bennett should be an upgrade over John Wolford and Bryce Perkins, both of whom struggled when they were called upon to start last season.

Obviously, Baker Mayfield would’ve been the safer option to back up Stafford, but a quarterback room of Stafford and Bennett is better than what the Rams began last year with at the position. It’s even better than what they ended the season with considering Mayfield was starting and Stafford was on IR.

“Kirk Cousins will be a free agent next spring, and ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio has an interesting theory about his future. In an appearance on Rich Eisen’s show late last week, Florio floated the possibility of the 49ers and Rams ending up in a “tug of war” for Cousins’ services.

The idea is that Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay — who both coached Cousins in Washington — could end up looking for a new quarterback after this season. Brock Purdy getting hurt again or regressing from last year’s performance could put the 49ers in a tricky spot, unless Trey Lance or Sam Darnold comes out of nowhere and impresses this year. Shanahan’s long-held admiration for Cousins isn’t a secret. With the Rams, Matthew Stafford’s elbow is still a significant unknown heading into the 2023 campaign.”

“With the offseason program wrapped and training camp coming up in late July, theRams.com will be taking an updated look at positions on the team’s roster.

Up next: Defensive line.

Key offseason moves

Selected Kobie Turner in the third round of this year’s draft. Stout against the run, the addition of Turner will help a Los Angeles run defense recover from losing a key piece in Greg Gaines, who signed with the Buccaneers in free agency.

Re-signed Marquise Copeland to a one-year deal. Copeland’s 14 defensive stops – tackles causing an unsuccessful play by the offense – were fifth-most among Rams defensive lineman last season, per truMedia.”

Safe to say the kids were excited to see #Falcons LB Troy Andersen at today’s youth football combine #Rams OLB Daniel Hardy, #Saints OL Lewis Kidd, and #Seahawks CB James Campbell were also all in attendance. #MSUBobcatsFB pic.twitter.com/eMxQ1VR3vK — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) June 28, 2023

“The Rams have announced their schedule of open practices for this summer’s training camp.

After opening camp with practices closed to the public from July 25-28, the team will hold its first open practice on Saturday, July 29. That session will be part of the NFL’s “Back Together Saturday” event.

The team will hold six other open practices as well. Those workouts will be held on July 31, August 1, August 3, August 5-6, and August 8.

All of the practices will be held at the University of California-Irvine and fans can register for free tickets to attend the open sessions via the team’s website.”

“Almost two months have passed since the 2023 NFL Draft in late April, and most picks have already signed their rookie deals.

Emphasis on “most,” as there are still a few rookies who remain unsigned after all this time. There are 31 draft picks still waiting on their deals, and the Los Angeles Rams have five of those players, the most of any team. No other team even has four unsigned draft picks, and only two teams, the Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts, have three.”

“NFL Network’s Sara Walsh breaks down what should be on the Los Angeles Rams checklist to have successful 2023 season.”