Rams announced training camp dates open to fans

The Los Angeles Rams have announced seven training camp practices that will be open to the public after the team reports to UC Irvine later next month. Fans can attend training camp for free but must register for a ticket beforehand.

It should be the most interesting training camp and preseason yet for head coach Sean McVay, as nearly every position on defense is going to be a battle to determine a starter and the final 10 or so roster spots could be up for grabs for anybody. That’s why the 2023 training camp for the Rams is going to be one that you will not want to miss and you can get tickets on the team’s website starting Tuesday.

These are the following seven training camp dates that you can attend for free at UC Irvine:

July 29, gates open at 2:45 PT, practice starts at 4:25

July 31, gates at 3:15, practice starts at 4:25

August 1, gates at 3:15, practice at 4:25

August 3, gates at 3:15, practice at 4:25

August 5, gates at 2:45, practice at 4:25

August 6, gates at 2:45, practice at 4:25

August 8, gates at 3:15, practice at 4:25

Training camp is held at Crawford Field at UC Irvine in Irvine, California. 903 W Peltason Drive.

It’s your chance to see Stetson Bennett, Zach Evans, Demarcus Robinson, Steve Avila, and all the other new Rams for the first time.