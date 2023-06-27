Which Rams players are generating the most offseason hype?

The 2023 version of the Los Angeles Rams looks quite a bit different than we’ve grown accustomed to in year’s past. Gone are many of the household names that helped LA earn a victory in Super Bowl LVI: Jalen Ramsey, Von Miller, Odell Beckham, Leonard Floyd, Robert Woods, and others.

The Rams are embracing their youth movement and taking a step back before hopefully taking a big step forward next year. There are a ton of new faces in Los Angeles, and some are already separating themselves from the crowd.

These are the players that have stood out the most ahead of training camp 2023:

Coleman Shelton, C

Early indications suggest that Shelton is on his way to locking up the starting job at center, and this comes just a few months after the team restructured the contract of last year’s starter Brian Allen.

Choosing Shelton as the starter over Allen does give LA more size up front, and adding second round selection Steve Avila to the lineup will also help that cause. The pivot to larger linemen may signal a renewed focus on the rushing attack.

Jordan Fuller, DB

Ernest Jones seems set to hold the mantle of the “green dot” guy and signal caller of the defense, so Fuller may not be able to reclaim that role he held in 2021; however, the fourth-year defensive back is set to rebound after battling injuries the last two seasons.

Fuller is now the eldest member of the secondary, and he’ll be joined at safety by either a second-year player (Russ Yeast or Quentin Lake) or a rookie (Jason Taylor).

Tutu Atwell & Puka Nacua, WR

Wide receiver might be the most commonly overhyped position each offseason—just look at Allen Robinson with the Rams a year ago.

With that said, Atwell and Nacua have made strong early impressions and that is important with the WR#3 (and possibly even WR#2) role up for grabs. Atwell must develop beyond a designated deep threat and build a rapport with Matthew Stafford. Nacua is exactly what the Rams have looked for at the WR position under Sean McVay, though it can be tough for rookie receivers to find the field in Los Angeles.

Zach Evans, RB

The Ole Miss product was considered a borderline first round prospect this time last year, though character and off-field concerns undercut his draft stock. The Rams seem to have identified value in the sixth round of the draft, and already Evans is catching eyes from across the league as a potential breakout candidate—NFL.com even tabbed him for the NFL Offense All-Rookie team over a player selected by the Detroit Lions in the first round.

Ethan Evans, P

In-person observers at Rams minicamp and offseason activities have commented on how the ball “booms” off of Evans foot, and that checks out given his 6-4, 225 lbs. frame.

Here’s what The Athletics’ Jourdan Rodrigue wrote about Evans recently: