Random Ramsdom: See how ESPN ranks LA’s skill position players

For yesterday’s Random Ramsdom I found an article talking about the Los Angeles Rams secondary. For today we’ll look at the skill position players. Every day is new but I would not describe the last couple days as littered with Rams news, but that’s alright. We’ll share some links that we found below and we’ll have a community question at the bottom. Please comment and let us know what you think!

“The Los Angeles Rams don’t have lofty expectations entering the 2023 season and many believe Matthew Stafford is lacking talent around him on offense. In a recent article by ESPN’s Bill Barnwell, he ranked the Rams as having the 23rd-best supporting cast in the NFL.

Here’s a snippet of what Barnwell said about the Rams’ skill players ahead of the upcoming season:

As is the case for the vast majority of their roster in a reset season, the Rams haven’t added much to what they had a year ago. Wideout Demarcus Robinson, signed earlier this month after a season in Baltimore, might be their most significant free agent addition at any position on the roster. Barring a breakthrough from Tutu Atwell, Lance McCutcheon or rookie fifth-rounder Puka Nacua, L.A. will be almost entirely reliant on Kupp, who just turned 30 two weeks ago.

It goes without saying that Cooper Kupp remains the focal point of the offense despite being limited to nine games in 2022 due to a season-ending ankle injury. The All-Pro wideout recently turned 30 years old, but he was on pace for another ultra-productive campaign last year before being sidelined.

After trading veteran Allen Robinson earlier this offseason, the Rams will lean on Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell, rookie Puka Nacua, Ben Skowronek, Demarcus Robinson, Tyler Johnson, and Lance McCutcheon at the wide receiver position. Tyler Higbee is still the starter at tight end, though rookie Davis Allen and offseason newcomer Hunter Long could see snaps at some point, along with Brycen Hopkins.

With the addition of Mike LaFleur as offensive coordinator, it’s evident that Sean McVay wants to fix the running game. Cam Akers finished last season on a high note, but the team recently brought back Sony Michel, while Kyren Williams and rookie Zach Evans are competing for roles in the offense.”

It all starts in the off-season.



Behind The Grind Episode 3... Coming June 28. pic.twitter.com/7zDnFJYuEm — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) June 26, 2023

“No team offers their undrafted rookies a better opportunity to make a 53-man roster than the Rams, given their lack of returning veterans, and tight end Christian Sims is someone to watch this summer as Los Angeles trims its roster.

Pro Football Focus named 12 undrafted rookies to keep an eye on in training camp and Sims was among them for his fit in Sean McVay’s offense and movement skills in the open field. He’s undersized at 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, but he’s a natural pass-catcher and can line up in multiple spots.

The slightly undersized Sims, aligning primarily as a move tight end and from the slot, fits a profile that Rams head coach Sean McVay has tried and failed to fill multiple times over the past several seasons. Sims generated success at the intermediate level in college by finding soft spots against zone coverage and showcased solid ball tracking and body control to adjust to passes outside his frame. Bowling Green also made a concerted effort to get the ball in his hands as much as possible due to his 5.9-yards-after-the-catch-per-reception average. Sims will likely never be an above-average run blocker from an in-line position, as he often lunges into contact. And even college edge defenders were able to stall his leg drive once engaged. However, his soft hands, fluid movement skills and creativity after the catch give him an opportunity to flash in NFL training camp and the preseason, while his special teams experience will only help his case in making the roster.

In his final two seasons at Bowling Green, Sims caught 86 passes, totaling 876 yards and four touchdowns. He also had three carries for 11 yards. The Rams have Tyler Higbee atop the depth chart at tight end, followed by Brycen Hopkins, Hunter Long and Davis Allen, so there isn’t much room for a fifth tight end.”

“Dalton Miller of Pro Football Network recently unveiled his latest 2024 NFL Mock Draft, projecting that the Rams will have the No. 1 overall pick, which they’ll use to select USC quarterback Caleb Williams:

“They find themselves in a similar situation heading into 2024 after absolutely annihilating their roster this offseason. They’re in the midst of a rebuild, and what could keep coach Sean McVay’s juices flowing like a rookie QB with unbelievable natural tools?”

Pro Football Focus recently ranked the Rams secondary and linebacker units as the worst in the NFL, so even with future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald anchoring the defensive line, the defense in Los Angeles is probably bad enough to finish with the worst record in the sport.

On paper, while the offense is top-heavy, you do wonder if there’s too much talent there for McVay not to win at least five or six games. But if quarterback Matthew Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp struggle to stay healthy for the second consecutive season, we might change our tune on that one.”

“L.A. Rams Coach Sean McVay, RedBird Capital Partners founder Gerry Cardinale and NCAA Champion and MVP of the 2023 NCAA Championship Angel Reese have been added to the program for Variety and Sportico’s co-branded Sports and Entertainment Summit, presented by City National Bank, on July 13 in Los Angeles. The collaboration marks an expanded day of programming for the event. Already announced speakers include NBA all-star, entrepreneur and philanthropist Russell Westbrook; NBA all-star and producer Blake Griffin; Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles; and ESPN’s Rosalyn Durant.

A keynote conversation with McVay will cover the 2022 Super Bowl Champion team, how the incredible fan energy provides inspiration for them and what the team is excited about heading into the new season.”

Ben Sko knows pic.twitter.com/Ei6ZqYNxhm — Rebuilding Mode - Rams MX (@LARamsMX) June 26, 2023

Do we think the current Rams wide receivers are in the bottom third of the NFL? I totally get being skeptical of the offense but with a healthy Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp this offense seems very capable of being at least middle of the pack and maybe even better. Let us know what you think about any of the articles or Rams news in the comments below!