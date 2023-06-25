Random Ramsdom: PFF has a harsh ranking for the Rams secondary

As we inch closer and closer to the NFL season, sports media outlets are beginning to release their season previews for each NFL team, surely they all know exactly what’s going to happen (sarcasm of course).

With that being said, PFF recently ranked each NFL team’s secondary from best to worst as we head towards training camp, and man oh man do they not feel good about the Rams secondary this season.

Here are the links for 6/25:

“When the Los Angeles Rams take the field on defense in Week 1, they’ll likely have four or five new starters in the secondary. Jalen Ramsey, Taylor Rapp, Troy Hill and Nick Scott are all gone, as is Nick Scott. The Rams traded Ramsey and didn’t re-sign any of the other four starting DBs from last year, leaving some gaping holes in the secondary.

Those positions have been filled internally as of now, with Cobie Durant, Derion Kendrick, Jordan Fuller and Russ Yeast all competing to be the starters at corner and safety. Robert Rochell, Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Quentin Lake and Jason Taylor II will also be in the mix during training camp and the preseason, too.

It’s a completely remodeled secondary, one that isn’t necessarily better than last year’s unit. In fact, Pro Football Focus thinks it’s considerably worse. PFF released its secondary rankings for the upcoming season and the Rams were lower than any other team: 32nd in the NFL. They were ninth in PFF’s rankings last year, for comparison.”

“Key offseason moves

Drafted Puka Nacua in the fifth round of this year’s draft. While Ben Skowronek and Tutu Atwell gained more experience last year, Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson sidelined by injury showed the need for additional depth at wide receiver. Rams head coach Sean McVay said Nacua will compete for a role.

Traded Allen Robinson II to the Steelers in March. McVay said this spring that the coaching staff was operating under the assumption they’d be working on maximizing Robinson’s skillset after 2022 didn’t meet expectations until that deal with Pittsburgh came together.

Signed wide receivers Demarcus Robinson and Tyler Johnson. The two veteran receivers provide experience and depth to the group.”

Update: Former #Rams 1st round pick, LB Alec Ogletree has retired from the NFL at age 31.



Ogletree was also on the #Giants, #Bears and #Jets, playing in 111 career games.



He recorded 766 tackles, 12 INTs and 61 passes defended. pic.twitter.com/Bedl8h422z — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 21, 2023

“Cam Akers has put in some good work this offseason, impressing his quarterback and head coach in practice. He’s on his way to being the Rams’ starting running back in Week 1, and while there’s still plenty of work to do, he’s poised for a big 2023 season.

Akers has some downtime until the Rams regroup for training camp in late July, so he seems to be doing some networking. Chad Johnson shared a photo of himself with Akers and D’Andre Swift, spending some time with the two young running backs.”

“The Rams’ defense is almost unrecognizable compared to last season’s unit after they parted ways with Jalen Ramsey, Bobby Wagner, Leonard Floyd, Greg Gaines and others. There’s been an injection of young talent on that side of the ball, but there’s no telling it will work out the way the Rams hope it will in 2023.

Heading into training camp next month, there’s still a lot for Los Angeles to sort out on defense, beginning with the starting lineup. We gave our best guess as to who will start in Week 1 coming out of OTAs and minicamp.”

“The Los Angeles Rams signed a pair of rookies on Wednesday in fifth-round picks Puka Nacua and Davis Allen. With the two rookies signed, the Rams now have six of their 14 rookies signed, while eight remain unsigned.

Allen had 39 catches for 443 yards and five scores for Clemson last season, while Nacua had 48 catches for 625 yards and five touchdowns of his own for BYU.

Both players should have a chance to come in and compete for roster spots, and perhaps more on a Rams team that has a good portion of its positional battles open.”