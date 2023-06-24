Random Ramsdom: Mike Florio makes an interesting prediction regarding the Rams

At this point in the NFL offseason, there is not much to discuss in terms of hot topics or intriguing storylines. With that being considered, many members of the NFL media result to the rumor mill, attempting to stir up stories as opposed to waiting on stories to come to them.

PFF’s Mike Florio did just that, making a very interesting prediciton regarding the Los Angeles Rams’ future at the quarterback position.

Here are the daily links for 6/24:

“Unless Matthew Stafford retires after this season, he’s almost certainly going to be the Rams’ starting quarterback in 2024. If they cut him next offseason, they’ll take on $86.5 million in dead money or $55.5 million if he’s traded. Not really feasible either way.

If he does retire, the Rams will be left in a tough spot, searching for their next starting quarterback – that is, if they aren’t all-in on Stetson Bennett by then.

Could Kirk Cousins be an option in free agency? Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk seems to think so. While on the “Rich Eisen Show” Thursday, Florio proposed the idea that the Rams and 49ers will fight over Cousins next offseason when he becomes a free agent. Cousins will hit the market if the Vikings don’t re-sign him before next March and he’s going to make a boatload of money, whether fans agree with it or not.”

“There’s no denying that the running back market is in a rough spot, although what caused this decline is debatable. According to free agent running back Melvin Gordon, though, the blame lies on the Los Angeles Rams and coach Sean McVay. Gordon says that running back is “literally the worst position to play in the NFL right now,” and he believes this decline stems from the Rams’ treatment of former running back Todd Gurley.

Some final Rams springtime thoughts as they start to look toward training camp…Happy Friday, everyone https://t.co/3SAgJ4ew1P — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) June 23, 2023

“Drafted Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson in the sixth round of this year’s draft. Cornerback was expected to be addressed at some point given the offseason departures of Jalen Ramsey, David Long Jr. and Troy Hill, and Los Angeles did so by selecting Hodges-Tomlinson on Day 3.

Traded Ramsey to the Dolphins. As part of their more disciplined approach this season to engineer a healthier salary cap situation for the future, Ramsey was dealt to the Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 third-round draft pick and tight end Hunter Long.

Claimed Vincent Gray off waivers. Gray signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan last year, then spent his rookie season on the practice squad before joining the Rams this spring.”

“Cooper Kupp has cemented himself as one of the elite wide receivers in the NFL and he was still dominant in 2022 for the Los Angeles Rams. Despite missing eight games due to an ankle injury, Kupp finished as the fourth-best wideout against zone coverage last season, according to PFF.

The top three wide receivers against zone coverage in 2022 were Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson, and Davante Adams. The All-Pro wideout for the Rams received an 87.7 PFF grade when facing zone coverage a season ago, which was higher than his triple-crown campaign in 2021 when he had an 87.2.

Even with inconsistent quarterback play, a lack of a run game, and an oft-injured offensive line, Kupp tallied 75 receptions, 812 yards, and six touchdowns in 2022. Kupp was on pace for 142 catches, 1,534 yards, and 11 touchdowns last season.”

“Former NFL quarterback and current NBC analyst Chris Simms recently ranked the five best non-quarterback players that the Rams franchise has employed since 2000. All five of them spent time playing in St. Louis, while only one overlapped and played for the Rams in both St. Louis and Los Angeles.

The five names that Simms and co-host Ahmed Fareed settled on as the best non-QB Rams of the century were as follows:”

Melvin Gordon seemed to blame the declining RB market on the Rams' record deal for Todd Gurley.



He also claimed Sean McVay said he would "never pay a running back again," which there's no evidence of https://t.co/H6OpeeN5kA — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) June 23, 2023

Community Question: Do you believe Sean McVay played a part in the rapidly declining RB market?

One of the saddest downfalls, in terms of career trajectory, was former Rams running back Todd Gurley. Gurley was on track to become one of the best backs to ever play the game, before injuries derailed his entire career.

However, before the injuries came raining down on him, Gurley was paid a massive contract, something the RB market hasn’t seen before. Since then, teams have been hesitant to pay these backs, and Melvin Gordon seems to think Sean McVay is a big part of that.

What do you folks think, does Melvin Gordon’s comments have merit? Comment your thoughts below!