Rams fans: How will you celebrate your 100th birthday?

I read a story this week detailing the 100th birthday of California resident Dr. Robert Moore. An avid dog lover, Moore’s family organized a meetup on the Nextdoor app asking everyone in his neighborhood to please bring their dogs by so that Dr. Moore could give each of them a pet.

About 200 dogs showed up. And he pet every single one of them after they lined up for a “dog parade” past his house.

Over 200 dogs surprised a lifelong dog lover for his 100th birthday. Dr. Robert Moore has always loved dogs. For his big milestone, his daughter Alison decided to post on Nextdoor asking people to bring their dogs in front of their house to wish Robert a happy birthday... pic.twitter.com/gGFUQy5eTd — WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) June 20, 2023

I couldn’t imagine a much better 100th birthday surprise than two dogs for every year you’ve been alive. The line went well around the block.

They were expecting maybe 30 dogs, but over 200 showed up. The line stretched around the block! pic.twitter.com/TyUFpVJTWi — WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) June 20, 2023

For this week’s open thread for Rams fans, I want to know: What would YOU want for your 100th birthday celebration? It can be Rams-related or not, and it doesn’t have to necessarily be G-rated or as wholesome as getting to pet 200 neighborhood dogs, but let’s try and keep the answers off of the Vegas strip and make sure all Turf Show Times readers feel included.

What are your best dog stories? Do you prefer dogs or cats? What was the name of your first pet? Have you named any pets after athletes?

Let us know in the comments for this weekend’s open thread for Rams fans!