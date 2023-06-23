Is Matthew Stafford a top-100 player?

Pete Prisco of CBS Sports ranked his top-100 NFL players and though he had Aaron Donald ranked ninth and Cooper Kupp ranked 26th, he didn’t have any other members of the Los Angeles Rams in his top-100. Not even Matthew Stafford even though the veteran quarterback could still be the best player at his position in the NFC.

Stafford was mentioned in the Honorable Mentions list, but should he have made the top-100?

Consider that Prisco ranked Justin Fields as the last quarterback in the top-100, putting the third-year QB at 78th overall. Fields ranked 25th in passer rating, 31st in completion percentage, 32nd in interception rate, 26th in passing yards, and 27th in pass attempts last season.

Stafford’s crime? Not staying healthy behind the worst and most-injured offensive line in the NFL while also not having any viable weapons to throw to besides Cooper Kupp and having one of the league’s worst rushing attacks as support. Should he be 30+ spots behind Justin Fields and not on a top-100 list that includes plenty of questionable additions (including Dalvin Cook 94th overall) towards the bottom?

Of course, rankings do not matter. But the debate can be had among Rams fans: Should Matthew Stafford be given the top-100 respect despite last year’s injuries or does he have to earn his way back onto the list?

On Donald, Prisco said:

He was limited to 11 games last season and had just five sacks. At 32, is he starting to slow down? Or will this be a bounce-back year for an all-time great?

On Kupp:

He was limited to nine games last season because of an ankle injury that required surgery after the season, and yet he still had 75 catches. He is recovered and ready to get back to his 2021 form, when he won the receiving version of the triple crown.

Which Rams could emerge as top-100 players in a year? Jordan Fuller? Ernest Jones? Cam Akers? Maybe even Tutu Atwell?