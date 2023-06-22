Random Ramsdom: Trade rumors between Rams and star pass rusher?

The Rams just added Sony Michel, it will be interesting to see how that plays out. The Michel signing could end up bigger then we think (like the last time LA signed him) but time will tell. Either way there has been plenty of rumors and past evidence about Les Snead making big swings, and the Minnesota Vikings, Danielle Hunter, has come up more than once. Here are some links for Wednesday with a community question at the bottom!

“A site called “Vikings Wire’’ is envisioning L.A. as a strong destination for the three-time Pro Bowl defensive end. Why? the site doesn’t seem very fond of the Rams’ pass-rushers outside of Donald.

“They only have 11 career sacks from players on the roster from players not named Donald,” the site wrote. “They also have a history of trading a lot of draft capital for veteran players. Would they do the same for Hunter? With their history and having their full slate of picks in 2024, it’s possible.’’

To be frank, comparing the “non-Donalds’’ to “The Donald’’ is sort of like pointing out that none of the other Rams QBs have stats to match Stafford or that none of the other Rams receivers have stats to match Kupp; it’s an unorthodox way to make a case for a rebuilding Rams team to make a big- bid play on Hunter, who at age 28 is coming off 10.5 sacks last season and his third Pro Bowl nod.

Vikings Wire isn’t offering any “insight’’ here; it’s apparently just meant as a “fun guess,’’ we suppose. But ... would the Rams consider it?

The Rams do have a history of chasing defensive talent and of paying for it. Von Miller and Bobby Wagner and Jalen Ramsey and Leonard Floyd are recent examples. But those guys were essentially viewed as “put-us-over-the-top’’ pieces for a contender. This Rams bunch is coming off a 5-12 season and is in a self-described “remodeling’’ mode.”

“Likely, Michel is just extra competition and a body for training camp. With the increased possibility of injuries once the pads come on, the Rams likely want to ensure they aren’t short-staffed in the backfield if someone goes down.

After all, coach Sean McVay has already said that he plans to make sure that Akers is a “central figure” in the Rams’ 2023 offense, making it hard to believe they intend to replace him.

Despite being benched in the Rams 2022 season opener and eventually agreeing to part ways, Akers broke out for the Rams after being welcomed back to the team.

The third-year back finished strong after a rocky start, rushing for over 100 yards in each of the last three games. Akers finished the season with 786 yards rushing with seven touchdowns on 188 carries, making him a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing season.”

“The Los Angeles Rams are taking their time signing their rookie draft picks, which is often the case for them each year. While some teams have already signed their entire draft classes, the Rams aren’t yet halfway there.

They are making progress, though.

According to Aaron Wilson, the Rams signed two more rookies this week: Puka Nacua and Davis Allen, both selected in the fifth round. That brings their total to six signed rookies; Steve Avila, Jason Taylor, Ethan Evans and Desjuan Johnson are the other four.

#Rams signed fifth-round picks Davis Allen and Puka Nacua — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 20, 2023

That leaves eight unsigned draft picks for Los Angeles, which cleared $10.44 million in cap space recently by restructuring Cooper Kupp’s contract. All of the Rams’ rookies should be signed by training camp, of course, which begins on July 25.

Rookie contracts are structured based on their draft positioning, so there isn’t much room to negotiate – particularly for those drafted outside the first round.”

“How He Got Here: The Rams used their first selection in the 2023 NFL Draft on Avila, taking him 36th overall in the second round.

What’s Next: Competing for a starting role. Rams head coach Sean McVay said Avila would get that opportunity, and they gave him reps at both guard spots during OTAs and minicamp. He gained experience playing both guard spots in college at TCU, and also played multiple games at center, so his position flexibility will be valuable to Los Angeles’ offensive line.

Bet You Didn’t Know: Avila fared very well in the Next Gen Stats Draft Model, which analyzes historical NFL Combine, Pro Day and college production data to predict a prospect’s chances of success in the league and converts that into composite scores ranging from 50-99. Among offensive guards at this year’s combine, Avila’s production score of 79 ranked second, his estimated athleticism score of 79 fifth, and his total score of 80 first. In other words, analytics said he was the top offensive guard in this year’s class.

Quotable: ”I’ve been really pleased with Steve Avila. He’s obviously incredibly talented and gifted but been able to move him from left to right. I think he’s picking things up quickly.” – McVay after Day 1 of mandatory minicamp”

LA Rams Transactions:

• Waived, No Recall WR Sam James — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) June 21, 2023

“Ogletree, 31, spent most of his career with the Rams. He joined St. Louis as the 30th overall pick in the 2013 draft, playing and starting all 16 games as a rookie. He followed the Rams to Los Angeles and played two years there in 2016 and 2017 before being traded to the Giants during the 2018 offseason, a deal that netted the Rams two Day 3 picks in the draft.

During his time with the Rams, he started all 67 of the games he played, missing just 13 games in five years – 12 of which came in 2015 alone. He made 503 tackles with the Rams, along with six interceptions, two touchdowns, 5.5 sacks and 31 tackles for a loss.

He never made the Pro Bowl but he was voted a second-team All-Pro in 2016 when he had 136 tackles, two interceptions and 11 passes defensed.

After his time with the Rams, Ogletree played two years with the Giants, one with the Jets and one with the Bears. His last NFL game came in 2021 with Chicago.”

Will the Los Angeles Rams making any big moves prior to the season?

Admittedly I apologize because I know this question can and will be asked a number of more times, but it’s a fair question as June comes to close and we start to look towards July, and the start of the NFL season. Will LA make any big swings prior to the upcoming season? Might as well start thinking about the trade deadline too! Please let us know in the comments below!