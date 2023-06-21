Random Ramsdom: Where does the Rams LB unit rank in the NFL?

Heading into the 2023 NFL season, there are many questions as to how the Los Angeles Rams will look this season. Will the offensive-line improve? How will the team adjust to being Jalen Ramsey-less? How will a young defensive unit fit around the legendary Aaron Donald?

Well, today, let’s focus on the the final question, more-so on the young defensive unit. Aside from Aaron Donald, there is a bevy of question marks all over the defense as to how they stack up against the rest of the NFL. A big part of any defense is the linebacker play which, according to PFF, the Rams are ranked 32nd in the NFL (dead last if you were not already aware).

“When you lose one of the best players in the NFL at a certain position, that unit is going to suffer. The Los Angeles Rams are going to experience that this season after parting ways with All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner, who they cut after just one season – a mutual decision between the team and player.

The tandem of Wagner and Jones had a lot of fans excited in 2022 and by all means, it worked out the way the Rams hoped it would. Wagner was a stud and Jones did an excellent job next to him in the middle of the defense. now with Wagner gone, it’s Jones’ turn to step up as a leader.

He’s embracing that opportunity as the defensive signal caller and primary linebacker, but that doesn’t mean the Rams are in great shape at that position.

In fact, Pro Football Focus doesn’t see a team in worse shape at linebacker. PFF ranked every team’s linebacker unit entering the 2023 season and the Rams were at the very bottom, 32nd overall.”

“Michel spent 2022 with the Chargers, appearing in 10 games and receiving a career-low 36 carries while playing behind Austin Ekeler before the Chargers released him on Dec. 31. Prior to joining the Chargers, Michel moved west from New England to Los Angeles when the Patriots traded him to the Rams in late August of 2021, an addition seen as significant for a Rams squad that was entering the campaign without top back Cam Akers.

Michel manned a primary role with the eventual Super Bowl champions, handling 208 carries for 845 yards and four touchdowns. Los Angeles’ run game never made much of an impact throughout the 2021 season, though, and Akers’ return meant Michel was expendable, leading him to sign with the Dolphins ahead of the 2022 season before they cut him after a little over two months with the team.

After bouncing between two teams and failing to make much of an impact, Michel’s return to Los Angeles will be pivotal to his NFL future. He’ll join a room that also includes Akers and Kyren Williams, meaning the 28-year-old Michel will have to compete for a final roster spot at the end of the preseason.”

“Los Angeles Rams receiver Van Jefferson is entering his fourth NFL season, and it could be a critical one for his future.

A second-round pick in 2020, Jefferson has had some ups and downs through his first three seasons. He had a quiet rookie season, but broke out somewhat in 2021 with 50 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns. The 2022 season was a down one, though, as Jefferson missed the first six games of the year and had just 24 receptions for 369 yards and three touchdowns after returning. It’s hard to be too harsh on Jefferson, though, as the Rams’ offense had far greater problems last season.

Now in 2023, Jefferson is the clear No. 2 receiver behind Cooper Kupp following Allen Robinson’s departure. More importantly, he’s also entering the final year of his rookie deal without an extension in place. Even after a quiet season, Jefferson and the Rams likely want to come to an extension sooner than later.

According to Bleacher Report, Jefferson is the Rams’ most important extension candidate.”

Perfecting their craft. @RamsNFL Football Clinic at Crozier Middle School in Inglewood with 2023 LA Rams Rookie class. pic.twitter.com/SxCEUEIuZr — Rams Community (@RamsCommunity) June 21, 2023

Former No. 1 overall pick Matthew Stafford is entering his 15th season as a starting NFL quarterback and his third with the Los Angeles Rams.

Not even two years ago, Stafford took the 2021 Rams to the Super Bowl, where they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals. Fast forward to now and the Rams will field one of the youngest teams in the NFL, if not the youngest during the 2023 season.For Stafford, he’s not viewing that as a negative. His head coach Sean McVay has expressed how excited he is about the energy the young guys are bringing to practice. Stafford echoed that sentiment recently.

“It is really fun being around all this youth, all these guys that bring a bunch of energy,” Stafford said. “They’re hungry to learn which is awesome and I think bring their own personalities to our team, which is going be a lot of fun.”

“With the offseason program wrapped and training camp coming up in late July, theRams.com will be taking an updated look at positions on the team’s roster.

Up first: Quarterback.

Key offseason moves

Drafted Stetson Bennett in the fourth round of this year’s draft. Starter Matthew Stafford was the only quarterback on the Rams’ roster this spring up until this point, so it was widely expected Los Angeles would address the position at some point in the draft.

Signed Brett Rypien. The 26-year-old Rypien arrives in L.A. after spending the past four seasons with the Denver Broncos and gives the Rams another experienced voice in the room.”

#Rams RB Sony Michel re-signed with the team today. #RamsHouse



Michel has 35 games started with 3,243 rushing yards and 18 TDs. https://t.co/YMOkfaTOLO pic.twitter.com/IV6YrbHUoF — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) June 21, 2023

Clearly, folks are questioning the readiness/overall ability of Ernest Jones and his fellow linebackers on the Rams heading into the new campaign. Do you folks feel the same way as PFF? Do the Rams possess the worst linebacking core in the league, or is the media just not hip to the fact that Ernest Jones will be a stud in the NFL for years to come? Please comment your thoughts below!