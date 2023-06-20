Rams sign RB Sony Michel, member of 2021 Super Bowl roster

The Los Angeles Rams are re-joining forces with Sony Michel, agreeing on a one-year deal ahead of training camp 2023 per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Michel returns to LA for his second stint as a Ram—he was a member of the team that brought home a victory in Super Bowl LVI.

As fans of the New England Patriots are quick to point out, Michel was a key contributor in the 2018 Super Bowl where he and the Patriots bested a young Jared Goff and the Rams:

Michel now joins a backfield with Cam Akers, second-year backs Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers, and rookie Zach Evans. Los Angeles traded for Michel back in 2021 shortly after Akers suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, and now the two will be paired together. They previously played together during the team’s historic playoff stretch after Akers made an improbable and early return from the injury, though this was a relatively short stint of 4-5 games.

Looking back on the 2021 championship season, Michel played an incredibly important role in helping reverse a mid-year losing streak of three games. The Rams offense was getting dominated against aggressive pass rushes of the San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans, and Green Bay Packers before pivoting to a run-heavy attack led by Michel the following week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. While the effectiveness of the running game fell off down the stretch, LA went on to win 10 of their next 11 games—the lone loss being an overtime loss to the 49ers in Week 18.

Michel accumulated 208 carries for 845 yards and four TD’s during his first season with the Rams. He’s not known for his receiving prowess, but he was also able to add 21 catches for another 128 yards and a touchdown.

The veteran RB signed as a free agent with the Miami Dolphins last offseason but did not make the team’s final roster. He played 10 games with the Los Angeles Chargers but his role was limited to just 36 carries for 106 yards on the season.

There’s no guarantee that Michel will make the Rams’ roster in 2023, though he does present a reliable veteran option in case younger players like Williams, Rivers, or Evans do not develop as hoped. Akers is also a significant question mark after missing time in 2022 with a personal issue and disagreement with Sean McVay.