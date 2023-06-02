Random Ramsdom: Rams tinkering with o-line combinations in OTAs

Rams are mixing and matching O-line in OTAs: ‘It’s a work in progress’ (RamsWire)

“The offensive line woes for the Los Angeles Rams were well-documented in 2022. Following a turmoil-filled season in the trenches a season ago, first-year offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is non-committal on who is going to start along the offensive line for the Rams in the upcoming season.

“It’s a good question. It’s something that I’ve personally been familiar with, just with a lot of movement in the offensive line room. And obviously, these guys went through quite a bit last year, historical levels in terms of the injuries. It’s a new year though,” LaFleur said Wednesday. “We added some pieces, added quite a few pieces, and so you’re out there and just trying to mix and match right now. It’ll be fun when we get back into training camp, getting (Joe) Noteboom out there and the best five are going to play. Right now, (Offensive Line Coach Ryan) ‘Wendy (Wendell) is doing a great job mixing and matching who is at right guard, who’s at left guard, mixing who’s in there at center and stuff like that. It’s a work in progress. We’re only five days in through OTAs and by September we’ll have the best five out there.”

Kliff Kingsbury among 3 USC coaches who attended Rams practice Wednesday (RamsWire)

“The Los Angeles Rams had a few visitors in Thousand Oaks for Wednesday’s practice, all from the USC football program. Kliff Kingsbury, who’s an assistant coach on Lincoln Riley’s staff, was the most notable of the three USC coaches at OTAs this week.

Tight ends coach Zach Hanson and assistant head coach/passing game coordinator Dennis Simmons were also in attendance at Rams practice. Kingsbury and Sean McVay are good friends, and now that Kingsbury is out of the NFL, their football paths can cross more freely without conflict.

The Rams aren’t tanking, and they might not be bad enough to land the No. 1 overall pick in the draft in 2024, but perhaps McVay gained some insight on Caleb Williams from USC’s trio of coaches.”

Rams announce 2023 giveaway schedule (TheRams.com)

“If you’re headed to Rams home games against the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns or New Orleans Saints this season, a limited-edition giveaway will await you at the gates.

For the Oct. 15 game against the Cardinals at SoFi Stadium, the Rams will be giving away a Vamos Rams wall flag while supplies last.

For the Dec. 3 game against the Browns at SoFi Stadium, the Rams will be giving away a Rams Pennant while supplies last.

The final giveaway will be a Rams Rally Towel for the Dec. 21 Thursday Night Football game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium, while supplies last.”

Highlight: #Rams rookie QB Stetson Bennett rolling out of the pocket and throws to a diving Hunter Long for a TD.



Long was traded from the #Dolphins with a pick in exchange for CB Jalen Ramsey.pic.twitter.com/mmcvWS30Ug — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 1, 2023

How Rams are approaching “star” position in secondary (TheRams.com)

“The Rams in 2020 were running what has become widely regarded as the modern defensive system in the NFL, and began moving defensive back Jalen Ramsey – primarily known for his play at outside cornerback – around in the secondary. An that experiment had him playing in the slot at nickel defensive back, or what is known as the “star” position on the defense, that season became an expanded role in 2021 and gave Los Angeles’ defense a 6-foot-1, 208-pound chess piece whose length and physicality could disrupt opposing offenses at the line of scrimmage.

What Ramsey showed in his three seasons in that role became the premiere example of the impact a bigger defensive back in the slot could have.

“It’s hard to even mention Jalen, because like he’s the prototype for every position,” Morris said. “But when you talk about what it is, it’s really the increased toughness. It’s really the short space quickness.”

Rams ST coordinator Chase Blackburn mentioned in his press conference this week that he and asst. ST coach Jeremy Springer had gone to around 44 pro days in the spring. That wasn’t just for specialists! You can read more here from a few weeks ago: https://t.co/JJnur8fghd — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) June 1, 2023

Rams ST coordinator Chase Blackburn said he's heard from other coaches and guys he's worked with about how the Rams got the right specialists during and after the draft https://t.co/mxJhecwveP — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) June 1, 2023

Rams WR Van Jefferson: Bounce-Back Candidate in 2023? (SportsIllustrated)

“Regardless of where Cooper Kupp checks in on your countdown of the best wide receivers in the NFL currently, the former Super Bowl MVP figures to be extremely productive for the Los Angeles Rams in 2023.

But while Kupp and quarterback Matthew Stafford will make beautiful music together if they’re both healthy, the Rams are especially thin behind their All-Pro wideout. Odell Beckham Jr. is long gone.

Allen Robinson was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers after a very disappointing season in Los Angeles. If Sean McVay’s squad is going to return to the playoffs in 2023, they will need a legitimate second option to emerge.

The best bet to fill that role appears to be former second-round pick Van Jefferson. The good news for the Rams is that Jefferson recently appeared on our countdown of potential 2023 bounce-back candidates around the NFL:”