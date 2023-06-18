 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sean McVay’s wife announces they are expecting their first child this fall

Veronika McVay announced via instagram that she and coach McVay have a baby on the way

By Cliff Jackson
Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals, Super Bowl LVI Set Number: X163970 TK1

Rams head coach Sean McVay is about to become a father! McVay’s wife, Veronika McVay, announced via Instagram that the couple is expecting their first child this fall:

This is very exciting news for a couple who has been together for a long time and just got married a little over a year ago. Sean McVay, who is still the youngest coach in the NFL at 37 years old, has been very public about eventually wanting to start a family and perhaps retiring once he does so, which means there’s a real shot that McVay’s coaching career could come to an end once his contract is up with L.A.

Nevertheless, TST would like to extend our congratulations to both Sean and Veronika McVay on the big news, and Happy Father’s day to all of the dads out there!

