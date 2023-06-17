Rams should look into Brett Maher as free agent signing

A couple of players who were at L.A. Rams minicamp saw their time in the horns come to an abrupt end on Thursday, as the team released defensive back Collin Duncan and kicker Christopher Dunn.

Duncan was probably always somewhat of a long shot to make the 53-man roster, but Dunn on the other hand seemed as though he would at least make it to training camp in order to compete for the starting kicker role for the Rams. Sadly, Dunn did not make it past minicamp, which leaves the Rams with Tanner Brown as the lone kicker on the squad.

Now, given the last rookie kicker the Rams trotted out was Sam Sloman, it is reasonable to believe that the Rams will definitely bring in a veteran kicker to come and compete with Tanner Brown to be L.A.’s newest starting kicker in the 2023-2024 season. With that being said, there is a vet that I believe would be perfect, and that is former Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher.

Before everyone freaks out about how Maher infamously missed four consecutive PATs in the postseason and became a player that everyone laughed at, that does not completely eliminate the fact that Maher is a very good kicker with a solid career in the NFL thus far. Hell, even last season before the playoffs, Maher went 29 for 32 on FG attempts and an outstanding 9 for 11 on attempts of 50 yards or longer.

For his career, Maher is 94 for 116 with a career long of 63 yards and, for anyone with doubts about his PAT skills, he had only missed six total PATs prior to the playoff game against the Buccaneers. Clearly, Maher’s track record is around the top among active kickers, and I believe that one bad stretch of games should not extinguish the very reliable play he put forth prior to that.

Sometimes in sports, a change in scenery goes a long way, and Los Angeles could do just that for Brett Maher. Now, I’m not saying that the Rams should drop everything and make Maher their kicker right away, but I do think they should at least give him a shot in training camp and allow him to compete. Worst case scenario is that Maher continue’s to struggle following those unforgettable games and L.A. is forced to cut bait. Best case scenario, the Rams land one of the top kickers in the game on an extremely team-friendly deal, it seems like a no-brainer move to me.