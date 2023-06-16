What alternate uniforms could Rams wear? 3 different jersey mockups and colors

Last year, The Los Angeles Rams delayed their new alternate uniforms, the fourth set since 2020’s rebranding, until the 2023 season. While the original uniform changes were met with some criticism upon release, the “Modern Throwbacks” released in 2021, had a much more positive response. So much so, LA even opted to wear them for their 2021 Super Bowl victory.

It’s unclear when the Rams will announce new alternates, potentially as soon as this year if not next, here are some ideas I mocked up about what potentially they could look like. Taking into account, the Rams already have white and bone colored uniforms for away games, many believe that this new combination will be considered a home jersey.

All yellow with yellow helmet

A yellow set is probably one of the most common ideas presented as a fourth alternate. It is reminiscent of the color rush jerseys of the past, so it’s an idea we know LA is willing to use.

They even have a yellow jersey currently on NFL shop in the 2020 style, but this is probably not the final product as there has been no formal announcement. With the NFL’s change to the helmet rule, allowing teams to use a different shell color than their standard helmet, the Rams can even invert the blue for yellow. They could also be released with a set of white pants instead using the existing yellow ones, since currently the closest white pants they have are the bone colored ones. This way they could be interchanged with the white modern throwback top, like they do now when they mix combos of the blue and yellow pants.

Royal blue and white

Calling back to the color scheme of the Fearsome Foursome, it is possible that LA could remove all yellow for a completely different option than the current three they have now. It is a fan favorite style, and before 2020 was even rumored to be the new color scheme for the Rams. Obviously they decided to stick with their traditional blue and yellow in the end, but this could be a way for Los Angeles to have their cake and eat it too. The Rams could invert their helmet for this as well, making them white with blue horns, however this would probably be deemed too close to the Indianapolis Colts uniforms by the fan base. This would also allow the Rams to get a white set of pants, as mentioned above.

Navy and Gold

Admittedly, this is probably the most unlikely option but it is possible the Rams call back to their successful ways of the early 2000s and adopt an alternative navy and gold combination. This would be a way to bridge the team’s history with their current branding. Adding the white stripes on the sleeves by the horns could help make the faded numbers look a little less out of place than they do currently on their royal blue home jerseys.

Los Angeles should announce their new uniform set before the start of the season. They have many options including ones not even mentioned here like an all black set or an exact throwback of the beloved classic style in blue.

What do you think the Rams should do? Comment below