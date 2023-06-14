Rams restructure Cooper Kupp’s contract to create $10.4M in 2023 cap space

The Los Angeles Rams have reportedly restructured receiver Cooper Kupp’s contract and will open up another $10.4M in cap space ahead of the 2023 season, per Field Yates of ESPN. The team previously had just $1.3M in cap space but this move should help them sign their 14-player 2023 rookie draft class.

Could L.A. be gearing up for a last-minute acquisition before training camp? We know they are working to get their draft class under contract and have agreed to unprecedented terms with at least one rookie already. Under the most recent collective bargaining agreement (CBA), teams are able to rollover excess cap space into the following year—so the Rams aren’t in a use it or lose it scenario.

Restructuring doesn’t equate to a pay cut for players—instead the team converts salary dollars to bonuses that spread the cap hit over the remaining years on the deal. In other words, it’s possible that reworking Kupp’s contract increases the likelihood that he will be a Ram in 2024 and in the short-term beyond.

LA is hoping to pry open their next contention window after embracing a youth movement this offseason, and it seems Kupp will play an important role transitioning the rebuilding roster toward a new era.